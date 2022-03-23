The kitchen at the Brunswick Elks Lodge bustled with activity Friday as members of the local chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks prepped catfish, grits, hush puppies and coleslaw for the monthly dinner.
Since starting up again after a brief interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, Larry Westberry, a 29-year member of the club, said the lodge has hit a comfortable routine of about 70-75 dinners every month. Just before the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S. in early 2020, their sales peaked at 92.
“Seventy is a good number for us. Anything above that is gravy,” Westberry said.
Every third Friday, the lodge serves up a dinner of two fried catfish fillets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hush puppies, iced tea and a dessert for $10 a plate. Call ahead for pickup at 912-264-1389 or eat at the lodge, your choice, said Westberry. The next one is on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St.
It’s been eight years since the lodge started the monthly fish fry to raise money for charitable causes and maintenance fees. Part of the proceeds goes to a nursing program scholarship.
Of course, any profit the lodge makes goes to charity, Westberry said.
“They think we’re making a killing over here, but we have to give it all away,” he said.
Westberry was assigned to catfish batter duty. The catfish they get from an out-of-town supplier because there aren’t any local companies that could supply the same quantities, he said. The process was simple: dip the fish in some egg to make the standard Panko breading stick and drop it into the fryer until golden brown.
He was particularly proud of the cheese grits — distinct from grits with cheese.
“If they don’t have a yellow tint, they aren’t cheese grits,” Westberry said.
Every part of the dish also goes through quality control — volunteers get a dish before they go out to the waiting customers.
“That’s the privilege of being in the kitchen,” Westberry said “I have a good time. We cut up. You can’t wear your feelings on your sleeve, that’s for sure.”
The meal also comes with fresh-made hush puppies, but for the cook staff — or those in the know — the kitchen also produces an extremely tasty jalapeño hush puppy.
“These are the special ones for our help,” Westberry joked.
Parts of the recipe are up to individual taste, but it goes something like this.
Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 jalapeño hush puppies
4 cups hush puppy mix with onion, any brand
2 “heaping helpings” (about 2 cups) chopped jalapeños
Directions: Stir in water with the hush puppy mix until you have a doughy texture. Chop up and mix in jalapeños. Heat a grease fryer or oil to 365 degrees. Use a melon scooper to scoop out balls of hushpuppy mix and carefully drop them into the grease. Once they start floating, watch until they turn golden brown. Remove and let sit for a few minutes to cool.