It was quiet – very quiet for a long, long time. No word had come from God for 400 years. The Old Testament ends, and it is not until another 400 years that heaven speaks again. For 1000 years, God had spoken to his people Israel through prophets, and been actively working in their midst. He had formed them as a people and given them great promises for the future – promises of a Leader, a Redeemer, and a King who would come to rescue them. Though God was not openly and outwardly speaking, a lot was happening in the world. Alexander the Great had conquered the world, uniting much of the modern world under his rule. Eventually his rule gave way to the Roman Empire. As Rome ruled, there was an eventual time known as Pax Romana – the peace of Rome. The empire was formed, roadways were built for better travel, a common language spread throughout the empire, and Rome ensured greater peace and safety throughout the land. The world was ripe for change and the rapid spread of Christianity. It was as if God was doing a lot behind the scenes while not actively speaking. Then the 400 years silence was broken.
Have you experience a long silence from God? I would imagine we all have felt times where God just seemed to go off the grid. We feel abandoned. We feel as if God is not there, and not listening. In the silence we often drift and become spiritually apathetic.
The New Testament era arrived with the birth of Christ and thankfully the long silence was over. The New Testament opens up with these words in Matthew 1:1: “The book of the genealogy of Jesus Christ, the son of David, the son of Abraham.” Now actually, that doesn’t sound too impressive does it? It is actually a pretty amazing statement though.
The word genealogy refers to a family tree, and Matthew actually shares Jesus’ family tree all the way from Abraham to David down to Jesus. The word genealogy, however, is actually the word “Genesis” in the original Greek language of the New Testament. Genesis? Does that sound familiar? Surely you have heard of the book of Genesis, the very first book of the Bible. Genesis means “beginning,” thus the book of Genesis is the book of beginnings. The book of Genesis speaks of how God began the world through creation. It describes God’s creation of man, and how man was made for God. It also shares the account of humanity’s sin and rebellion against God. All of humanity’s problems in life stem from Genesis 3, where man disobeyed God and interrupted His Genesis.
It is no accident the New Testament begins with the word Genesis. The gospel is pointing to the possibility of a new Genesis. Jesus Christ comes to offer us a new beginning with God, a new beginning in life. When Jesus arrives, all things can become new. Christmas breaks through the seeming silence of life, and reminds us that God is with us, that He is for us. Jesus Christ came to us. His arrival changes everything. The season of Christmas brings with it the promise that change is possible, hope is possible, and new life is available. Are you stuck? Do you find yourself longing for change, needing forgiveness, and seeking hope? Maybe you feel that God is silent and not there for you. Maybe you feel that He does not care.
He does care. He is there. He is here. For those who trust Jesus Christ, there is the promise of a new day and new beginning. Merry Christmas. And that’s the Word.
