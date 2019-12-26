The big guy has officially returned to the North Pole for another year. That means it’s time to bid farewell to 2019, and a new and exciting year — 2020 — is on the horizon.
And there will be plenty of opportunities to ring in the new decade in style. From low key musical venues to seated, swanky dinners, there’s a bit of it all going on in the Isles.
Check out this list of some of the events happening locally:
In Brunswick
• Reid’s Apothecary, in downtown Brunswick, will celebrate the new year with a 1920s era party. A three course dinner will be served with four seatings — 5:30, 7, 7:30 and 9 p.m. The cost is $75 per person. The following party, held in the Study, will admit patrons for $20. Tonic Blue will perform. For more information, visit reidsapothecary.com or call 912-289-2679.
• Moonshiner’s, 108 Juniper Ct., Brunswick, will host a New Year’s Eve party. For more information, call 912-289-2999.
On Jekyll Island
• A New Year’s Eve party will begin at 8 p.m. at the Morgan Center, 151 Old Plantation Road, Jekyll Island. There will be finger foods served and a cash bar. A complimentary champagne toast will be shared at midnight. Admission is free for Jekyll Island Club Hotel guests, and $20 (plus tax) for non-hotel guests. Backbeat Boulevard will perform. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com.
• The Westin on Jekyll Island is hosting a New Year’s Eve party at 8 p.m. at the Reserve Steak House within the hotel, 110 Ocean Way, Jekyll Island. A five course meal will be served. Live music will also be provided. The cost is $90 (plus tax) per person. For more information, visit westinjekyllisland.com or call 912-635-4545.
On St. Simons Island
• Echo at the King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort, 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island, will host a dinner and music party beginning at 6 p.m. A seated dinner will be served. Dexter Jones and Noah Cothren and the Guys in Ties will perform. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. For more information, visit www.kingandprince.com or call 912-268-5967.
• A New Year’s Eve Party with Bo Fox will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the Village Inn and Pub, 500 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. For more information, call 912-634-6056.
• Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, will host a party in its Tree Bar starting at 9 p.m. 3 Day Weekend will perform. For more information, visit benniesredbarn.com.
• Gnat’s Landing, 301 Redfern Village, will host a New Year’s Eve Party, beginning at 9 p.m., with the Island Kings. For more information, visit gnatslanding.com.
• A New Year’s Eve Party featuring DeFunk will begin at 10 p.m. at Brogen’s South, 200 Pier Alley. Visit brogens.com for more information or call 912-638-1660.