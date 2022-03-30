Shrimp season never stopped but this year’s Blessing of the Fleet in Darien will be first since the COVID-19 outbreak to bring back the celebration at full scale.
The three-day event is the city’s biggest by far, featuring food, live music, vendors, carnival attractions, a parade, car show, 5K and fun run.
The titular event, the blessing, sees a member of the local clergy bless the city’s shrimp fleet at a date near the beginning of the annual shrimping season — which is traditionally in June, but many shrimpers hit the water earlier.
It also marks the event’s big return post-COVID-19. The city held something of a makeup in September with the Bounty of the Sea festival, but the Blessing of the Fleet was canceled in 2020 and greatly downsized in 2021 due to concerns about large crowds spreading the disease.
Different events are scheduled for different days with the blessing itself set for 2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information visit darienmcintoshchamber.com/blessing-of-the-fleet.
For Georgia Sea Grill, the humble shrimp sells a lot of dishes. Tim Lensch, executive chef at Georgia Sea Grill, said it’s a lot of visitors looking for a taste of the coast.
He starts seeing more people clamoring for shrimp around this time of year, but on St. Simons Island it’s typically more so because of the tourist season than the event in Darien.
“This time of year, we do, but I think it’s more of the clientele that’s around — people coming to coast, and it is spring break,” Lensch said. “You have a lot of out-of-towners, and I know at the shrimp and grits and corn-fried shrimp are highly popular.”
Among the most popular dishes in the coastal area is shrimp and grits. It’s simple, but that simple base allows for a lot of variety and expression by a skilled chef.
“Everybody does have their take on it,” Lensch said. “A lot of them have cream sauce, but we use a tomato gravy that has a little bit of cream but more tomato.”
Tramici, also on St. Simons Island, rarely sees interest wane in their shrimp dishes, which incorporate only wild Georgia shrimp, said Dave Snyder, the restaurant’s owner.
For anyone looking to bring a taste of the sea home in honor of the beginning of shrimp season, both had some recommendations for easy and fun dishes to make at home.
Lensch offered up Georgia Sea Grill’s twist on the shrimp and grits while Snyder detailed Tramici’s twist on a shrimp cocktail in salad form.
“It’s a twist on a shrimp cocktail. It’s got the primary ingredients of a cocktail sauce, it’s kind of fun,” Snyder said.
Tramici’s shrimp cocktail with tomato and spring peas
1 gallon water
½ cup Old Bay Seasoning
6 lemons
4 teaspoon Salt
1 dozen local shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 cup Spring Peas, shelled. Can substitute frozen peas
1 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 teaspoon Prepared Horseradish
2 cup cherry tomato, cut in half
2 shallots, sliced thinly
1 cup celery hearts, sliced thinly
1 cup celery leaves
1 cup sour cream
2 teaspoon Black Pepper, ground
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: In 2 quarts of water, add Old Bay, 1 lemon cut in half and 2 teaspoons of salt. Bring to boil.
Place shrimp in bowl season with salt and pepper. Add water over shrimp and let shrimp cook in bowl, about 12 minutes. When done, strain off water and remove cut lemon.
In remaining water, add 2 teaspoons of salt and bring to boil.
If using fresh spring peas, boil 1 minute and shock in ice water to stop cooking. Strain.
If using frozen peas, boil 15 seconds and shock in ice water to stop cooking. Strain.
Combine juice from remaining lemons, olive oil and horseradish to create dressing. Season with salt and pepper. If you would like the dressing lighter, add more lemon juice.
Combine shrimp, peas, tomato, shallot, celery and celery leaves in bowl and add dressing to taste with a bit more salt and pepper.
In separate bowl, combine sour cream and ground black pepper.
On plate, place shrimp salad over your favorite greens, we love 5 Oaks Farm, and top with sour cream.
Georgia Sea Grill’s shrimp and grits
1 pound Georgia white shrimp, tail off
1 cup Tasso ham, chopped
1 cup stone-ground grits
1 cup heavy cream
¼ cup butter
Salt to taste
Directions: Add butter, cream and water into a pot and bring to a boil. Once at a boil, add the grits and stir frequently until thickened. Turn down to a simmer and cool until the grits are tender. Salt to taste. Preheat a sauté pan over medium high heat, add a tablespoon of canola oil and let it get hot. Add shrimp and ham. Once you get a good sear on the shrimp, add some tomato gravy and let simmer for a few minutes. Once done, you can add this on top of your grits and enjoy.
Tomato Gravy
4 cups diced tomatoes
2 shallots
4 cloves sliced garlic
¼ cup red wine vinegar
¾ molasses
1 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon canola oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Strain diced tomatoes, getting as much liquid out as possible. In a pot over medium heat, add canola oil, shallots and garlic and cook until lightly caramelized. Add red wine vinegar, molasses and heavy cream and cook for 30 minutes, stirring frequently. Add salt and pepper to taste.