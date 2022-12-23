All is calm. All is bright.
And here we are on the cusp of another Christmas in the Golden Isles. With frigid temperatures set to sweep through the Isles, it will feel like a bit of a winter wonderland — even if there’s no snow.
Photographer extraordinaire Terry Dickson has been out and about all season and he’s captured a number of the sights and sounds of the season.
We hope this puts you in a festive mood on this Christmas Eve’s eve.
The occupants of the Pint Pirates classroom at Brunswick High School have an additional reason to celebrate this holiday season.
Art stimulates the mind and adds beauty to the world.
A nearly three-day pursuit of a missing hunter through Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area ended on Cathead Creek Tuesday with his safe rescue.
Demolition of the former Golden Isles Inn got started a little earlier than expected.
It’s going to be a cold Christmas, but don’t expect a white one.
The first of 30 tiny homes for homeless veterans arrived Monday to their designated site on G Street in Brunswick.