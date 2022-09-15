091522_CharlieBrown

The cast of the Island Players’ production, ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,’ is pictured. The show opens on Friday at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island.

 Provided photo

Even in a modern sea of new animation, there are few characters as beloved as the Peanuts gang.

The Charles Schulz-created classic that gave the world the beloved cast of Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and of course, Charlie Brown, has kept the audiences entertained since it began as a comic strip in 1950. The cartoon went on to spawn a flurry of television specials and movies. And — a musical.

More from this section

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

The man who drowned Sunday afternoon in the swift currents off Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island was a prominent defense attorney who had offices locally and in Atlanta, and was a frequent commentator on national radio and television.