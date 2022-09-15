Even in a modern sea of new animation, there are few characters as beloved as the Peanuts gang.
The Charles Schulz-created classic that gave the world the beloved cast of Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and of course, Charlie Brown, has kept the audiences entertained since it began as a comic strip in 1950. The cartoon went on to spawn a flurry of television specials and movies. And — a musical.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” debuted on stage in 1967 and has drawn sweeping praise for its upbeat, family-friendly feel.
That’s precisely what appealed to the Island Players. The local theatre group found themselves unexpectedly having to switch gears after first planning to stage “Young Frankenstein” but couldn’t nail down the right actors.
“We had started preparing for a different show ‘Young Frankenstein’ and had two rounds of auditions but couldn’t come up with a large enough cast. We flip-flopped it and ended up with about eight weeks to prepare for ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” said director Sandra McLeod. “But it’s a very family-friendly show with all of the Peanuts characters. We even extended the cast ensemble to include more of the characters, so now we have Peppermint Patty and Marcie. We have a cast of about 19.”
The coveted lead role went to Jake Hensen, who McLeod lauds for both his vocal prowess and dedication.
“He is our Charlie Brown, and he’s doing a very good job. He has a wonderful voice and really is a pleasure to hear,” she said. “Dara Pickren Davis is a veteran of the Island Players. She’s been teaching in Guam, but she’s back and playing Sally.”
The entire cast, assistant director Alysia Albeck adds, is definitely putting in the work.
“It’s great to see how dedicated they are while they still have their lives going on. We have a variety of people from professors at the college to students. Some of the Glynn Academy One Act Players are in it. I know they have to be tired, but they still manage to give it 120 percent. They are always willing to go the extra mile,” Albeck said.
Sophia Rose Loveday, the show’s choreographer, is a shining example.
“She was playing Fiona in Shrek in a Camden production, but then she’d drive up here to help us,” she said.
In addition to the singing and dancing, the cast will be supported by a new age digital lighting system.
“We are very excited about it,” McLeod said. “It hasn’t been used before, and we can’t wait to see it on stage. We’re also using a lot of oversized things to make the adults look smaller. We have a 5-foot-tall Snoopy dog house, for instance.”
Albeck is also thrilled to see all of the elements come together.
“The technology and the costumes ... it’s really all icing on the cake. The cast makes it look and sound good,” Albeck said.
Audiences will get their first taste of that at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the St. Simons Island Casino. The show will continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays (Sept. 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and Oct. 1). There will be matinee performances at 3 p.m. Sept. 18, 25 and Oct. 2. General admission individual adult tickets are $25; military tickets (active and retired) are $20; and student tickets (18 and younger) are $10. Tickets are available at online at theislandplayers.com and attendees are now able to select their own seats on the site.
“We’re very excited. I think anyone who’s read the Peanuts comic strip or who have seen the specials will love it,” Albeck said.