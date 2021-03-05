Shannon Stock is always up for trying new things. The Philadelphia native first moved south in 2007 and landed in Brunswick in 2015.
In 2017, Stock and her husband decided to branch out and get involved with the local theater group, the Island Players.
“My husband auditioned for ‘Is He Dead?’ and we’ve been involved ever since then in one way or another,” she said.
They’ve done work behind the scenes, as well as taking to the stage. Stock, herself, has worn many hats within the group.
“I’ve been the manager and assistant producer. My first show as an actor was ‘An Unnecessary Farce,’” she said.
But recently, she signed on for a new role — director. Stock’s first turn in the chair will be for the upcoming production, “Blithe Spirit.” The Noël Coward play was written in 1941 and has been a hit on Broadway as well as in London.
“It’s a comedy. The main character is Charles Condimine, who is an author, suffering from writer’s block. He hires a medium for a seance, and she speaks to the ghost of his dead first wife, Elvira,” Stock said.
“Of course, his second, living wife, Ruth, is not particularly excited about this because Elvira wants to take Charles over to the other side with her.”
The cast interacts through the medium, Madame Arcati, and Charles finds himself in an increasingly complicated situation. Stock says this plot definitely lends itself to laughs, but it’s on the actors to make sure the lines land.
“It’s a British comedy so a lot of it is about timing. There’s a lot of dialogue back and forth. It’s a really sarcastic kind of humor,” she said.
“But the actors are all working really hard. There are so many lines to learn and they have to bring them all together to offer a great experience for the audience.”
The cast of seven began working on the material since December. Stock feels confident in their ability to deliver.
“We started our table readings in the middle of December, once ‘An Unnecessary Farce,’ opened. Then we began rehearsals,” she said. “It’s a mix of a few regular players who show up in most of our shows and some new players.”
The group is preparing to open at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. They will continue with shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and then March 12, 13, 19 and 20. There will be matinees at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14 and 21. Tickets are available online at www.theislandplayers.com. Adult admission is $25. Tickets for members of the military are $15 and $10 for children. Safety protocols will still be in place, and masks will be required.
Stock is hopeful that the community will support the actors and their hard work. She adds, it’s also a great way to find some levity after a difficult time.
“It is a great comedy, and in the past when we’ve done it, it’s been very popular with our patrons. I think people are really looking forward to a great evening out and that’s what they’ll get,” she said.