Bright lights have never been foreign for Josh Sinyard and Cathy Hodge. Both pursued theatre professionally and taught drama at local schools. Sinyard was formerly a drama teacher at Glynn Academy, while Hodge is currently teaching the same at Glynn Middle School and serving as the director of the Drama Club.
But recently, the two were tapped to join forces, coming together to direct an Island Players production, “The Drowsy Chaperone.”
“I’ve been involved with the Island Players off and on for I would say 15 years,” he said.
For Hodge, who is the director’s assistant, this will be her first play with the organization.
“I feel so fortunate to be working with Josh Sinyard and the wonderful cast. There is such talent in this play, and I feel happy to be a part of it,” she said. “My first degree is in theatre from East Tennessee State University, so naturally I have been drawn to it since moving here.”
The two along with a cast and crew of roughly 45 have been working diligently for about two months. The group is a diverse mix of people and backgrounds, but who are all coming together for this common, dramatic goal.
“I would say we have everyone from high school students up to people in their 70s who are in the show. So we have all kinds of people,” Sinyard said.
“The show itself is very funny. It’s a show within in a show, and it kind of pokes fun at the Prohibition era movie musicals of the 20s. So you have all kinds of crazy, absurd situations. There’s singing and dancing … there’s some stilt walking. But you really all in love with these character and root for them.”
Hodge agrees. And she feels audiences will love both the music and nostalgia.
“The music reminds the audience of ‘Ziegfield’s Follies,’ and more recently ‘Funny Girl,’ with slapstick skating scenes and comedy throughout,” she said.
While the cast and crew are certainly dedicated, every production faces challenges. Hodge notes that this show certainly had some of those, injuries included.
“That is why the go-to phrase ‘break a leg’ was invented,” she said with a laugh.
“And this play is no exception with cast changes, broken thumbs — mine — and knee surgery recuperation, and we have weathered it all like a well-oiled machine. Probably most of the credit for this goes back to the director and problem solver, Josh.”
But they pushed through and the curtains will open this evening. The Island Players will stage “The Drowsy Chaperone” at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday. There will be 3 p.m. show Sunday.
There will also be 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (May 12, 13, 14, 19 and 20.) There will be 3 p.m. shows on Sundays (May 15 and 22). Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. There are discounts for members of the military.
Both Sinyard and Hodge are hoping for a packed house at each performance. That, they feel, will keep the fire of community theatre burning bright. It will also support those who’ve worked so hard and have often stepped out of comfort zones to put on this show.
“It’s always good to get to see the people you know in the community in different ways. You get to see them in a totally different light … your Realtor or your nurse up there on the stage. It’s just a cool experience,” Sinyard said.
“Community theatre is just what it says, a ‘theater’ for and by the community and supported by the community. The artistic outflow of an area keeps people hopefully coming back for more,” Hodge adds.
“Island Players is also St. Simons Island’s way of supporting the arts by exposing young people to theatre through summer productions for kids and through scholarships.”