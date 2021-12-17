The Island Players next show, Holiday Lights, is a special one for the all- volunteer acting group.
It’s Christmastime, which is always special, and it’s for a good cause — rather than charge admission the group asks for contributions to the local charity MAP International — which are both special aspects of the show. But both have been features of past shows.
No, this year the group hopes to show the Golden Isles just how much it appreciates the community that helped it become the success it is now.
“This particular production is a gift to the community in appreciation of their support throughout the years, especially in COVID,” said Faith Hamilton-Trent, the play’s director. “We can still have a theater group because people have continued buying tickets.”
Rather than a single narrative, this production will string a loose story together through a dozen vignettes, following the theme of the namesake string lights.
“There are 12 to 15 musical numbers in the show, and each musical number has a little special twist,” Hamilton-Trent said. “For example, we’re doing ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside,’ and it’s done in the traditional way with the young man seeking the girl’s attention, and then at some point, it flips, he loses his nerve and she becomes the assertive one.”
That theme carries through the other skits, such as the performance of “O Holy Night.” This interpretation takes the form of a duet, in which one of the stars plays an opera star and the other a janitor. They compete throughout the performance but ultimately reconcile their differences during the performance.
“Each piece has a little story attached,” Hamilton-Trent said. “Our aim is to offer something lighthearted this time of year with a little local flair.”
Michael Jennings, worship minister at First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island and a member of the Island Players, is one half of the “O Holy Night” duet.
Doing this play is always a surefire way to get into the holiday spirit for both the actors and audience, he said. After more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, being able to come together as a community is a gift in and of itself, he added.
“It’s designed that way, it’s designed to bring people some laughs and smiles and fun,” Jennings said.
While he may be a bit biased, Jennings said he and the rest of the players are quite proud of how the production is coming together.
“Faith is so good at pulling talent from different parts of our community, so even though it will be lighthearted, it won’t be light on the quality of gifts and abilities of the people participating. She is multitalented in directing and producing such an event,” Jennings said.
“Lighthearted” being the operative word, said Mark Semmelmayer, a spokesperson for the group.
“It will leave you with a warm glow for the holidays,” Semmelmayer said.
Aside from the variety in the vignettes, the audience can expect a variety in age groups as well. Actors range from 7 years old to 70 years old, Hamilton-Trent said.
The play is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Glynn County Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Rather than admission, the Island Players ask nothing but that anyone who goes to see the show contribute to MAP International. The Brunswick-based charity organization distributes medical and health supplies to countries across the globe, which is as important as ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton-Trent said.
“If we can get 20 bucks a head, that would be great,” Semmelmayer said.
For more information on MAP and to donate, visit map.org.