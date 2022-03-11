If a comedy play about loss, loved ones, friendships, marriages and divorces sounds like a good time, look no further than “Always a Bridesmaid,” the latest production by the Island Players.
The basic premise: Four girls make a promise at their high school senior prom to walk down the aisle at each of their weddings as bridesmaids. The vow may have been driven by a little drinking, in turn, spurred by the lack of dates to the dance, said Sandra McLeod, the play’s director.
“Some of them have put that promise to the test, getting married over and over again,” McLeod continued.
Taking place on an old estate in Virginia over the course of several years, the all-female cast portrays characters going through the trials and tribulations of multiple weddings, breakups, divorces and dating while maintaining a strong bond throughout, said McLeod.
“We’ve got some newcomers to the stage, some of them making their appearance on the Players’ stage for the very first time, some people who have been away for a long time coming back to the Island Players and some who have a few shows under their belt and are returning,” McLeod said.
The tone shifts from endearing and emotional to comedic, and jokes range from slapstick to observational to character comedy.
“And a little bit of humor is thanks to some alcohol,” McLeod joked.
Always a Bridesmaid centers on Deedra, played by Denise Braswell; Charlie, Tina Mandrioli; Monette, Kimberly Glisson Whitaker; and Libby Ruth, played by Susan Kohler.
“Libby Ruth, she’s very Southern, sweet and positive all the time … another character, Charlie, she owns a business that’s involved in landscaping and has a rough, raw sense of humor. She’s been drug down the aisle many times but never to get married,” McLeod said. “Monette, she’s getting married for the third time in the play. Her character is ‘all about me,’ so she’s got that ‘all about me’ attitude in the show and her character pushes that to the test with the grooms in the (play) pretty serious … Deedra, she’s a judge and is pretty serious all the time.”
One member of the trio of authors, Jamie Wooten, wrote for the Golden Girls and McLeod says his influence brings a sense of camaraderie between the girls in the play that was a staple of the 1985 TV show.
The play premiered earlier this week and runs for two more weekends in the theater in the Glynn County Casino on St. Simons Island. Get tickets online at theislandplayers.com or at the door. Showings this Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
March 18 and 19 will also feature 7:30 p.m. showings, with a 3 p.m. matinee on March 20.