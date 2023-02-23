022323_arkai

Two of the members of Arkai are pictured. They will close out the Island Concert Association’s February Festival when they play at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at St. Simons Presbyterian Church.

 Provided photo

If music availability is the measure of a community, the Golden Isles is rich indeed. From local bands to classical symphonies, high school musicals to visiting operas, there’s a healthy and diverse supply.

And one program, with a near three decade tenure, is about to wrap yet another season. The Island Concert Association has promoted music for the last 37 years by offering free performances to the community.

