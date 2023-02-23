If music availability is the measure of a community, the Golden Isles is rich indeed. From local bands to classical symphonies, high school musicals to visiting operas, there’s a healthy and diverse supply.
And one program, with a near three decade tenure, is about to wrap yet another season. The Island Concert Association has promoted music for the last 37 years by offering free performances to the community.
“It’s been almost 40 years,” says Suzanne Morrison, Island Concert Association’s president. “Several years ago, we switched to holding all of the concerts in February. It’s fun since it’s kind of a dreary time of year, so it’s been good to do it then. We’ve had a great response and have been at near capacity for almost every one. They’re all at 7 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian. They’re free and are open to everyone.”
The concerts are funded by dedicated association members who offer donations. Those fund the performances, which allows area music-lovers to attend without having to purchase tickets.
“There are a lot of people who could not pay $50 or $60 for tickets. Our members donate, and we use those to make the concerts public and free,” she said.
For the association, it’s about gifting music to the community and supporting their tagline, “Because Music Matters.” Of course, to continue these free shows, they have to continually induct new members.
“We always need members, so if your heart is there ... you’re welcome to reach out and join the board. It’s all funded through memberships,” she said.
The association works with a talent scout from New York City to help them select their artists. This year, February included a variety of genres from classical to jazz to gospel.
“In most cases, they come from a promoter in New York City. That’s how we got three out of the four this year. He does a lot of these concerts and has great connections with the Juilliard School. We have been very blessed to have these great performers come here,” she said.
One particularly moving performances was this year’s first. Ukrainian pianist Anna Bogolubova took to the stage and shared her family’s experience during the ongoing war.
“She was amazing. She played an original piece she’d written and told the crowd about her brother who was still in Ukraine and not able to leave,” Morrison said.
For the final concert of the year, the association will welcome Arkai Music. It will feature Jonathan Miron on violin; Philip Sheegog, cellist, and percussionist Jeremy Smith. They will take to the stage at 7 p.m Feb. 28 at the church located at 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. And for those who cannot make the show, Morrison says there’s another option.
“We stream all of our concerts on our website islandconcertassociation.org. They will stay up for a year so you can watch them any time,” she said.
And people certainly have. Morrison says in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, people logged in from across the globe.
“We had people from Spain and Australia. I think people were really starved for some great music,” she said. “But we had people who lived here part time … snowbirds who would also watch. It was really interesting. Everyone just loves music.”