Coinciding neatly with its 20th anniversary, Frederica Baptist Church recently took its biggest step yet to accomplish its original mission.
Rick Shelnutt, chairman of the building team, said the church began in 2002 with the Rev. John Carr, a Southeast Baptist Association missionary, now retired, to discuss opening a Southern Baptist church on St. Simons Island’s north end.
By Sept. 22 of that year, the church had adopted a formal name, established a formal congregation of 75 members and was meeting in Oglethorpe Point Elementary School. The next year, it purchased a commercial building at 1700 Frederica Road. Not long after, in 2005, The Sea Island Co. gifted Frederica Baptist Church 13 acres on the north end.
“When we had that, we got real fired up,” Shelnutt said.
Seventeen years, two fundraising campaigns and a major construction project later, Shelnutt says he could not feel more blessed to be a member of the church at 65 Marsh’s Edge Lane. Now, Shelnutt said the church can say it has taken the most substantial step yet toward the vision Carr had of what the church could become.
“It took us 20 years, but that’s OK,” Shelnutt said. “We’re pleased with the blessings and the land the Lord has provided.”
Phase 2 will be the sanctuary proper, followed by a family center, which will include more classrooms and recreation facilities, he said.
Over the years, the church had converted some of the commercial building it owned into condos. As the project proceeded, Frederica Baptist also sold off some of these individual units to pay for construction which, along with money raised during the two campaigns, paid for all but $600,000 of the new building’s first phase.
It’s a big deal, of course, to be able to cross this major milestone, but the church’s 20th anniversary made it so much more exciting, he said.
“To have it in the new building was wonderful,” Shelnutt said.
Getting the next two phases complete is the obvious next step, but church leaders see this as an opportunity to take a breather from construction and work on setting the church’s pace for the next 20 years.
“I think, as a team, decided to really focus on discipleship,” said Frederica Baptist pastor Mike Bowles.
It’s all centered around the “Three Ds,” he said: discovery, discipleship and dispatch. Each part represents a segment life cycle they want their members to go through — discover Christ and his teachings, learn what it means to be a disciple and then go out into the world and practice, he explained.
Other ministers at the church are solidly behind him, Bowles said. Having more members is great, but the real metric of success will be how many people they have out in the field, doing mission work and helping people.
“Obviously we want as many people as we can get,” said Cameron Reed, youth minister. “But more importantly, how many people are equipping and sending to spread the word? … COVID made us so stagnant, now we need to teach to ‘do’ again.”
Getting out in the community and keeping from becoming an insular institution is important, and why the church put a substantial focus on youth facilities.
St. Simons is growing as a retirement community, music minister Paul Reed acknowledged, but there are still families with children who need a place when they come to worship, he said. In future expansions, the church plans to put more resources into its senior ministry as well, he said.
“It’s a very forward-looking way this church operates,” Bowles added. “They look at what kind of growth the island needs.”
He took the role of pastor three years ago and gave the credit to previous pastors for the hard work they did in running the capital campaigns and keeping the congregation together in less than ideal circumstances. Bowles hopes to carry on that legacy through the next several anniversaries.
“This church has been brought so far on a journey of faith,” Bowles said. “My job is the next step.”