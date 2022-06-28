Gallbladder surgery is one of the most common procedures in the United States. And yet, many people don’t understand the gallbladder’s function. Stephen Barrett, M.D., board-certified general surgeon with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-General & Vascular Surgery, provides some information to clear up any confusion.
What Does the Gallbladder Do?
Your gallbladder is a small organ located beneath your liver, to the right of your stomach. “The liver manufactures a digestive fluid called bile. Your gallbladder stores excess bile for later use. When you eat a fatty meal, it stimulates your system; a hormone signals your gallbladder to squeeze down extra bile to absorb that fatty material,” Barrett says.
Sometimes an imbalance occurs in cholesterol metabolism that can lead to the formation of gallstones. You might develop one or several gallstones, and they can be tiny or as big as a golf ball. “People usually begin to experience problems in their twenties, but even much older individuals can have gallbladder issues.”
Are You at Risk for Gallstones?You are more likely to get gallstones if you are:
• Female
• Age 40 or older
• Native American
• Of Hispanic or Mexican origin
• Overweight or obese
• Inactive
• Pregnant
• Consuming a high-fat or high cholesterol diet
• Not eating enough fiber
• Diabetic
• Experiencing sudden weight loss
• Taking estrogen medications (oral contraceptives, hormone replacement)
• A family history of gallstones also increases risk, as does sickle cell anemia, leukemia and liver disease.
What Symptoms Do Gallstones Cause?
Some people with gallstones are symptom-free. In others, gallstones create blockages that may cause:
• Pain between the shoulder blades or in the right shoulder
• Sudden, intense pain in the center or upper right side of the stomach
• Nausea or vomiting
“When you eat, gallstones can block the flow of bile; that can result in inflammation or infection. In the long-term, surgery is needed,” explains Barrett.
When to Seek Medical Attention
If you have concerns, see your doctor. Seek care immediately if you experience:
• Intense stomach pain that prevents you from sitting or lying still
• Your skin or the whites of your eyes appear yellow
• High fever with chills
Ignoring these symptoms could lead to an inflamed gallbladder (cholecystitis) or a blocked bile duct, which causes severe pain, jaundice and infection. Some people develop an irritation in their pancreatic duct, leading to pancreatitis, a painful condition requiring hospitalization. Though rare, gallstones can also be linked with gallbladder cancer.
What’s the Solution?
Fortunately, gallbladder problems are easily resolved. “The majority of gallbladder surgeries are outpatient, laparoscopic (minimally invasive) procedures. Acute cases performed through the Emergency Care Center are sometimes more complicated, however they may still only result in a one- or two-night hospital stay. Recovery takes one week; two if you work a physical job,” Barrett says. After surgery, the body adjusts. “Patients may temporarily experience some changes in their bowel movements, but usually don’t require medication.” Patients can try different foods to see how it affects their digestion after surgery.
Can I Prevent Gallstones? Gallstones may seem unavoidable, but you can lower your risk:
• Eat regular lower fat meals. Fasting or skipping meals may increase your risk of gallstones.
• Lose weight gradually – no more than one or two pounds per week.
• Stay at a healthy weight through exercise, a nutritious diet and portion control.
• Eat high fiber foods: whole grains, fruits and vegetables.
“Gallstones are a function of how we eat in the western world. We don’t see this problem in parts of the world that eat a lower fat diet.”
Barrett’s insight might make you think twice about eating a cheeseburger.
However, if your gallbladder already sends signals that you ate one burger too many, there is an easy and well tolerated solution.
If you are in need of a healthcare provider, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447) or visit sghs.org/providers. To make an appointment with Dr. Barrett, call Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-General & Vascular Surgery at 912-265-5125.