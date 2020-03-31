Is It COVID-19, a cold or allergies?

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe, most people are understandably on edge. In the Golden Isles, the known number of cases hit double-digits Monday.
More than 200 local patients have been tested, according to the most recent data provided by the Southeast Georgia Health System (SGHS), with results for more than 60 returned. Other health care agencies in the county have also conducted testing, reporting positive cases to directly to the Department of Public Health.
The SGHS has established a hotline for residents to call if they think they may have contracted the illness. That number is 912-466-7222. Nurses and health care providers are available to offer virtual assessments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. In-person consultations could follow these inital discussions.
But before calling, it’s helpful to know whether one’s symptoms are likely seasonal allergies, a common cold — or indicative of the coronavirus. Dr. Steven Mosher, board-certified internal medicine physician at with SGHS, offers a bit of guidance in terms of what the public should be monitoring.
“Coronavirus affects the lungs and chest more than other seasonal ailments. The most common symptoms are fever and a dry cough. Seek immediate medical care if you experience shortness of breath, rapid breathing, chest pain or pressure and confusion,” Mosher said in a release. “But call before going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or Emergency Care Center. They’ll ask certain questions to determine if you need testing and will give you directions on how to avoid exposing others when you arrive.”
While some symptoms associated with COVID-19 overlap with a colds and allergies, there is a major difference — coronavirus infects the lower respiratory tract. Colds and allergies impact the upper respiratory tract.
“If your nose is affected, it’s probably a cold or hay fever,” Mosher said.
Seasonal flu is also still making the rounds and can certainly make patients feel miserable.
“Most flu sufferers experience exhaustion, sore throat, fever, heavy coughing, aches and pains and headache,” Mosher said.
“Depending on the flu strain, you might get a stuffy nose and sneezing too. However, unlike COVID-19, there is rarely shortness of breath.”
While many are understandably worried that they may have contracted coronavirus, Mosher tries to offer a bit of reassurance, noting that most will suffer mild symptoms that can be treated at home. Social distancing and isolation if unwell are the keys to stopping the spread within the community.
“We are still learning about this virus, but people should know that most positive COVID-19 patients will suffer mild symptoms that can be treated at home,” Mosher said.
“Those with mild symptoms should stay home and isolate from other family members for seven days since the symptoms first appeared or until they are symptom free for 72 hours, whichever is longer.”