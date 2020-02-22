Have you ever felt stuck in life, stuck in your faith? Maybe life just wasn’t working the way you had planned, and you feel like a sorry excuse for a Christian. We are called to walk and talk like Jesus, but sometimes we just don’t do it real well.
They say there are three phases to the Christian life. The first phase is the “Easy Stage.” This is when you first come to know Jesus and feel brand new. It seem like God answers all of your prayers, and forgiveness is so amazing. You sense life has never been better. Then we move into the next phase of the Christian life – the “Difficult phase.” This happens when you realize that you still have a number of struggles. The newness of your faith wears off a little bit, and you find that you still have plenty of selfish and sinful desires. You still want to follow Jesus, but you realize it is not easy.
Then the last stage is called the “Impossible Stage.” At this point you realize that you are actually not very good at living the Christian life. You know your best is not good enough, and your feel somewhat like a failure. You lack victory in your spiritual life and witness.
Can you relate? Or have you mastered the Christian life? Do you no longer have a desire for sin? Are you always loving and kind? Do you always have great faith, and seek to give the glory to the Father?
There is only person that has ever fully lived like this – Jesus. Jesus is the only person who knows how to truly live like Jesus. Jesus Christ is so good at living that Christian life that they named it after him.
How then do we live a life for the glory of God? Read this carefully: You live a life for the glory of God by having the glory of God living in you. I can only live for God’s glory if His glory is living in me. And guess what? God’s glory lives in me and in many of you. His name is Jesus.
Most of us only get half the gospel — “Jesus Christ died on a cross for our sins. Amen.” This is great news, but it is only half the message. Most of us think that Jesus did his part on the cross, now we are supposed to do our part. He died for us, now we should live for Him.
The true Gospel includes more. Jesus not only dies for us, but he also rose again. His resurrection life and power is now in and available to all who have trusted in Him. Jesus wants to live His life in us and through us. So, if you are Christian, then Jesus Christ is alive inside of you right now. And the key to the Christian life is this – Christ in you! I once heard it called Christ-in-you-ity. That is key to the Christian life. The apostle Paul said that “Christ in you” is the hope of glory (Colossians 1:27). Our hope of living the life of Christ, and becoming the people he calls us to be is the power of Jesus Christ living in us.
When we receive Jesus Christ, the power of his life is born within us and ignited inside of us. He is real, vital, and alive in us. He is there watching, longing and waiting to be our new life. Are we so busy trying to be like him, serve him, and promote him. And yet Jesus came to live his life in us. Our faith is not about us trying to life for and serve Jesus in our own strength. Our faith is about us drawing upon the power of Jesus in us.
So, quit trying to be like Jesus. And continually invite Jesus to live his life through you. We are called to Christ-in-you-ity! That is key to the Christian life. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church.