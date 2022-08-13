Being a port city, seafarers make up a good chunk of Brunswick’s economy.
In 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread in the U.S., ship personnel brought an estimated $300,000 to $350,000 into the local economy, says Vicki West, executive director of the local branch of the International Seafarers’ Center.
“We wouldn’t have a port without the ships coming in, and we wouldn’t have the ships without seafarers,” West said. “The seafarers keep coming back to the port, and we try to be a respite.”
That number has, of course, gone down since 2020, largely because many sailors aren’t allowed to leave their ships for fear of catching the disease and spreading it mid-voyage. Those restrictions won’t last forever, West said, and when they’re lifted she wants to make sure the sailors who come to town are met with the utmost hospitality.
That’s also the reason she’s calling for volunteers to provide that — the number of volunteers, many of whom are seniors, dwindled following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of them just didn’t want to come back after COVID,” West said.
Getting new volunteers to replace them has proven to be an issue, however. At one point, the center could rely on 75-80 volunteers, but retained only 25 through the pandemic. Now, that number hovers somewhere between 35 and 50.
It is not uncommon for the port to see 40-50 ships a month, bringing hundreds of sailors who want to shop, eat and enjoy some leisure time while in port.
The task isn’t going to get any easier. The Port of Brunswick is in the process of a $150 million expansion adding a fourth berth at Colonel’s Island, along with 360,000 square feet of new warehousing and 85 additional acres for auto processing.
The center does a lot of good work, she says. It operates a shop that stocks foreign snacks for sailors coming from overseas, ferries them from their ships and around town, visits ships to supply toiletries and Christian reading material. It also provides religious services.
West said the center has worked with Southeast Georgia Health System to get swift treatment for illnesses. Since the pandemic began, an effort by the Southeast Georgia Health System in conjunction with the center to vaccinate ship workers has proven very successful.
With so much work and so few hands, West is calling on the Golden Isles community for volunteers. Brunswick is well known in the seafarer community as among the most friendly and welcoming ports in the country because of volunteers.
“Brunswick is, if not the first — if you ask me, it’s No. 1 — one of the best seafarer centers in the U.S.,” West says. “You don’t volunteer if you don’t have a heart for it.”
The center is also in desperate need of clothes for its clothes closet, she says. Sailors tend to be on the small side, so she asked for sizes no larger than XL. No dress clothes or suits either, as the seafarers won’t take them.
Among the most important parts of the center’s mission is spreading the Christian message.
“Our mission is to take Christ to the nations, and that’s what we still do,” West said.
Her volunteers are trained not to push their beliefs on others, but to share the word of Christ with those who want to listen.
Each ship that comes into port is furnished with a “blessing bag,” she said, which includes a brochure about Christianity, Gideon Bibles, a devotional book and a film about Jesus. Traditionally, the seafarers’ center will send a chaplain if anyone on a ship wants prayer, service or sacrament. A volunteer chaplain is sorely needed now.
“You can be a mission to the world right here in Brunswick,” West said.