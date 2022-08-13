Being a port city, seafarers make up a good chunk of Brunswick’s economy.

In 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread in the U.S., ship personnel brought an estimated $300,000 to $350,000 into the local economy, says Vicki West, executive director of the local branch of the International Seafarers’ Center.

