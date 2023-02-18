After a three-year hiatus, the International Food Tasting Festival is back in full swing.
“We’ve missed the last three years because of COVID, but it seems like everybody missed everything because of COVID,” said Rose Browning, the chair of the festival committee.
Actually, it’s back beyond full swing this year. On Feb. 25, St. Francis Xavier’s gathering hall will play host to feature 52 cooks, well above the pre-COVID average of 35 to 40.
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 and runs until 1 p.m. Tickets are $7 before the event and $10 at the door. Each ticket is good for 10 tastes of the various dishes on offer, each taste comes in a 2 oz. portion. One person can buy multiple tickets.
“It’s going to be exactly the same. Cooks are going to be all around the hall with their tables, we’re going to have tables in the center for people to sit. People will not be allowed in until 11 o’clock,” Browning said.
Cuisine at the event will range from American fare to Italian, Puerto Rican, German, Mexican and Irish, among many others, she said. Tea and water are included at no charge.
The cooks themselves are just as varied — some are chefs or work at restaurants, some are parishioners and others are just people who enjoy the event.
Some of the traditional tastes that people go crazy for will be there, including the signature blackened shrimp, said Browning.
“We had to limit the number of tickets they could use each year because they were holding up the line,” she laughed.
The cook who started the trend passed away, she said, but his nephew is well-versed in the recipe.
Browning falls square into the middle category — just a parishioner who likes to cook. This year, she’s making some Polish kielbasa and “Mike’s Corn Chowder.” The eponymous Mike passed away in recent years as well, she said, but Browning loves the dish and got the recipe from Mike’s wife.
This festival has been the primary fundraiser for the Council of Catholic Women for a long time, Browning said. This is the 31st.
“We’ve done other things like bake sales, but this our primary,” she said.
The money goes to local charities and Catholic Relief Services. One of the primary beneficiaries is Water for Life, an outreach of CRS. It provides clean water for communities without access to it. Some of the proceeds will also go to local charities like Skylark and Amity House, and some of it might also be donated to the public school system.
“We keep as much of our money local as we can,” she said. “In the past, we’ve normally given away around $4,000 to $5,000. We take it in and then we give it all away.”
For more information or to sign up to participate in the event, call St. Francis’s main office at 912-265-3249 all members of the Council of Catholic women are now selling tickets. Contact Browning at 912-270-7176 if you’re looking for someone to buy them from.
The council is accepting new participants until the day of, she said.
“If you just showed up with a dish, we’d be OK with that too,” Browning said.