Southeast Georgia Health System is the only facility in the area to offer an alternative to CPAP.
Are you getting enough sleep each night? Medical professionals recommend at least seven hours of sleep, but as many as one in three Americans only sleep six hours or less—which can lead to serious health issues.
Carlos Poysky, a resident of St. Simons Island, was unfortunately in this population. He suffered from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) which often left him feeling very sluggish throughout the day.
When asked by his primary care physician how his CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine was working out, Poysky’s response was typical of many OSA patients. “It’s in my closet!” Poysky had tried to tolerate the cumbersome mask and noisy machine. “I went to sleep with it on, but every morning, the mask and hose were on the ground. Apparently I’m like Houdini in my sleep and took it off with no recollection of doing so.”
That’s why a year after getting his CPAP machine, Poysky still struggled with fatigue and memory issues from OAS. “My doctor said I was not breathing for minutes at a time because of sleep apnea; which is terrible for your cognitive ability,” Poysky says. He was referred to board-certified pulmonologist Charles Callender, MD, Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pulmonology, and board-certified otolaryngologist Sherman Stevenson, MD, Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Ear, Nose and Throat.
One sleep study and an endoscopy later, both doctors agreed that Poysky qualified for Inspire® therapy. Inspire is a small, FDA-approved device placed under the skin of the patient’s chest. Connected to the hypoglossal nerve, the device stimulates the tongue and airway muscles in sync with the patient’s natural breathing pattern. This encourages oxygen to flow freely, allowing the patient to breathe and achieve uninterrupted sleep.
“Inspire offers an effective treatment for patients who suffer from sleep apnea but cannot wear the traditional CPAP mask,” explains Callender. The device is not approved for central sleep apnea. It is used for mixed OSA and central sleep apnea in certain patients.
Poysky says he was thoroughly educated about Inspire. “The doctors and Inspire representative worked together with an analytical approach. They made sure I understood the process and had my trust.”
Nationally, more than 50,000 patients have undergone the Inspire procedure, which has an 80% success rate. The Health System is the only facility in the area offering Inspire, according to Stevenson. Some insurance companies cover the cost of the device and implantation procedure; patients should confirm this with their insurer.
Stevenson implanted Poysky’s device in an outpatient procedure. “The entire nursing staff was amazing! Their personality, sense of humor and obvious understanding of their field would put anyone at ease during pre-op, surgery and post-op,” Poysky says. “It wasn’t a difficult recovery; I was back to work within a couple of days.”
Recovery, Stevenson says, takes a week, but patients should refrain from vigorous activity for up to one month. The device is not turned on until one month after the procedure. “This allows proper healing of the anatomy and hypoglossal nerve,” explains Stevenson.
Once his device was activated, Poysky had several follow-up visits with Callender and the Inspire representative, and another sleep study to fine-tune the device. “It’s a process; it takes time. Getting the procedure done locally made follow-up appointments and the sleep study much easier,” says Poysky. Side effects are generally minimal and resolved by adjusting the device settings, according to Callender. “Patients have more control over the settings, and adjustments can be made quickly,” he adds.
Poysky says Inspire was worth the effort. “I’m sleeping through the night, resting longer and better. Plus, I have more energy throughout the day. Other than turning the device on at bedtime and off in the morning, I don’t think about it.”
Stevenson adds, “Inspire is another option to help patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. Untreated, OSA has a huge negative impact on a patient’s overall well-being.”
Looking back on all the years he struggled, Poysky is grateful for Inspire, an obstructive sleep apnea solution that will never gather dust in his closet.
Talk with your primary care physician to get a referral to Drs. Callender and Stevenson. If you need a health care provider, call 1-855-ASK-SGHS (1-855-275-7447) or visit sghs.org.