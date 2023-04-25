SGHS

Brandon DeFeo, DPT, assists patient Addie Morris on the AlterG at Southeast Georgia Health System Outpatient Rehabilitation Center.

 Provided photo

Oftentimes patients must exert a heroic effort to recover from or cope with an injury, surgery or neurological condition. While exercising on a regular treadmill can improve their strength and mobility, some struggle not to fall or falter as they walk or run. Fortunately, the Southeast Georgia Health System Outpatient Rehabilitation Care Center offers patients a unique advantage —the AlterG® Anti-Gravity Treadmill™.

“The AlterG helps patients improve their balance, strength and mobility without strain,” states Brandon DeFeo, DPT, physical therapist at the Health System’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Care Center in Brunswick, Georgia. “The AlterG gives the patient a level of safety and security that in turn increases their confidence during therapy.”

