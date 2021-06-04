Art Myrberg never set out to improve on the bird feeder, but he didn’t like seeing his mother sad.
Suffering from cancer, Patricia Dowd’s few pleasures in the latter months of her life was watching birds at her mountain home in Kona about halfway between Spruce Pine and Burnsville, N.C.
“When I went up there, she was depressed. One of the few things she did enjoy was watching birds,’’ he said.
The squirrels had wrecked her bird feeders so she took them all down. His solution was to build an old water tower over her well pump and outfit it with feeders.
“I put bird feeders on the four corners. A week later, they’re destroyed by squirrels,’’ he said.
He spent money on a supposedly squirrel-proof feeder but the jumping and climbing rodents outsmarted them all.
He set out to design a feeder that was genuinely squirrel-proof and he had a good example to follow in his research. His late father Arthur A. Myrberg Jr., was a renowned professor of marine science at the University of Miami.
“I took his teaching from being a scientist in (animal) behavior,’’ Myrberg said.
Myrberg read everything he could find on squirrels and birds. He watched them and made notes.
Then, he went to work putting those findings into something solid working with readily available materials such as salad bowls, plates, sticks and whatever else he thought would work. He figured out a way to shield the feeders from squirrels climbing down the suspension, but, he said, “Squirrels can jump” and they could hang onto the sticks intended for birds to roost.
He finally settled on a narrow flat feeding platform that birds seemed to like, but that squirrels couldn’t hang onto. He also put a flower pot on top because he learned that flowers appear to attract birds.
“During the winter, we use fake flowers,’’ he said.
He build a prototype and took it to his mother.
“She was ecstatic,’’ he said.
But he also made it easy to lower and refill so his mother, who by then had to use a walker and wheelchair, could do it all herself as she wanted.
And it worked to the point he confidently calls it, “The Defender, 100 percent squirrel-proof bird feeder.”
It took two years to get a patent and the prototypes have been tested for nine years around the country by friends in Oregon and near Chicago, a family in Texas and “obviously,’’ he said in North Carolina and Florida where he and his wife lived.
“No matter the size of the squirrel, it defeats the squirrel,’’ he said.
He had worked with an engineer to get a final design and has everything needed to go into production except the metal molds to turn out the super strong Lexan thermoplastic. The end product is four pieces that snap or lock together.
He’s using Kickstarter to find investors and promises that some of the proceeds will go to the needy.
He has one hanging from a crepe myrtle in his yard on Blythe Island and has seen indigo buntings, goldfinches, English sparrows, mockingbirds, flickers, brown thrashers, finches and others. It is, however, designed with a feeding platform too small for blue jays and crows.
“Blue jays are bullies, but they can’t get at it,’’ he said.
To see photos of the feeder and other details go to the Kickstarter page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/herebirdiebirdie/the-defender-a-squirrel-proof-birdfeeder-that-works.