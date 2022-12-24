Joseph was ready to leave Mary when he heard the news she was pregnant. This was not part of the plan. He felt betrayed, and then expected him to believe this was God’s Son.

How crazy is that? Well, crazy enough that an angel visited Joseph that night in a dream to let Him know that this truly was the hand of God. God was coming near to the couple, so he might come near to the world. The angel told Joseph: “(Mary) will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus because he will save his people from their sins. All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet, ‘The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel’ which means ‘God with us.’” (Matthew 1:22, 23)

More from this section