Dr. Laura Slack turned the pages of the photo album, pausing on a set of images. The photos feature the same woman but she appears entirely different.
“We used the plasma pen here and were able to remove the bags under the eyes,” Dr. Slack said, tracing her finger over the page.
Dr. Slack’s album is filled to the brim with similar results. The board-certified aesthetic and anti-aging physician recently opened her practice Imber Medical at 1620 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. There, Dr. Slack and her premier team of professionals focus on helping patients — women and men alike — become the best versions of themselves by regaining and rebuilding their confidence.
“Life really brings a lot of changes, whether it’s aging or having children. And how you look really impacts how you feel about yourself. We want to offer patients solutions that work,” she said.
“As a physician, I want to see the data. I request and read FDA clearance studies so I can see what actually produces results. We like to offer natural and organic options that truly make you look and feel like a younger version of yourself.”
Dr. Slack and her team have undergone extensive training from experts around the world. They focus solely on aesthetics to customize and produce the best possible results for their patients.
Imber offers a wide array of nonsurgical options that help one’s own body revive and regenerate. Their cutting-edge services are typically only found in large metropolitan areas like Miami or Los Angeles. For instance, they provide the FDA approved Plasma Pen treatments that promote tissue regeneration to wipe away sun damage, loose skin, acne scarring and wrinkles.
Another innovative treatment is PDO (polydioxanone) threads that produce unparalleled anti-aging results. The threads are used in the face to lift and smooth skin (essentially a non-surgical face lift) and stimulate the regrowth of collagen.
“These are the same threads they have been using in heart and eye surgeries for decades,” Dr. Slack said. “I have had this procedure myself and it really works. It restores the collagen in your skin, which is what makes skin appear youthful. Once you rebuild collagen, it’s yours, so results are long-lasting.”
It’s not the first time Dr. Slack has sampled a service she offers patients. In fact, she or a team member have personally tried every modality on the menu. That way, she can experience first hand what her patients will undergo. “A vendor’s goal is to sell a product. I’ve been told something would be painless for my patients, only to try it myself to find out it is extremely painful. Trust but verify,” she said smiling.
Another treatment Dr. Slack has tried and can vouch for is the Verju, the fat targeting laser. This state-of-the art device is the most advanced product on the market, used to remove stubborn fat cells from various areas — the arms, belly or even the chin.
“I love this laser. I’ve used it and it is amazing. The research supports and average of four inches in two weeks! And it’s completely pain free,” she said. “You do 20 minutes on one side, then turn over for another 20. That’s it.”
Dr. Slack and her team also provide lifestyle coaching, bio-identical hormone therapy, hand rejuvenation, IV therapy, hair restoration for men & women, as well as intimacy treatments. They also offer advanced Botox and fillers administered by Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner and Board Certified Master Injector, Bianca Trevino. When combined with the Medical Grade Products (including stem cells and sun protection) they sell; prevention, correction and maintenance are optimized.
All treatments are administered in an exquisite setting. The location is filled with breathtaking custom décor. Appointments include imported European doors, light fixtures and stunning treatment rooms embellished with hand-painted clouds and faux grass ceilings. There’s even a room for children outfitted with toys so that moms can relax while the kiddos play.
All of this will be on display for the community from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3. That’s when Imber invites the community in for an open house. There will be a raffle which will includes 6 sessions of Verju and a full year of the latest & greatest Newtox! All told, over $10,000 worth of prizes will be given away!
Dr. Slack and her team are eager to greet new and old friends during the event. In fact, the legendary Saint Simon’s sense of community was one of the reasons the family chose to raise their three little girls in the beautiful Golden Isles.