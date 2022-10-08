When Jose Roman, pastor of Iglesia Cristiana Unida Renacer, or ICUR for short, asked the Lord for direction on how to expanding the ministry, he got a pretty prompt answer.
“He said to create a ministry for kids,” Roman said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
When Jose Roman, pastor of Iglesia Cristiana Unida Renacer, or ICUR for short, asked the Lord for direction on how to expanding the ministry, he got a pretty prompt answer.
“He said to create a ministry for kids,” Roman said.
He did a little brainstorming, and it occurred to him to ask Austin Moore, the pastor of Abundant Life Fellowship, where ICUR meets, if he had any puppets on hand. He did, but they weren’t in the best shape.
“This one was completely yellow,” Roman said, holding up Ove — short for oveja, the Spanish word for sheep. “I had to bleach him and clean him up.”
The show features a cast of characters that tell and explain stories from the Bible — Luigi is the wise elder who leads the lessons, Sabe is a butterfly who provides some comic relief, Lucas plays games with the kids and Ove is a naïve, innocent sheep who asks questions and learns lessons from the Bible along with the kids.
“Ove doesn’t know anything, but is willing to learn,” Roman said, slipping his hand into the puppet.
“That’s right, I don’t know anything,” Ove replied.
ICUR, founded as a Spanish-language ministry for Brunswick’s Latino community, has only been around for about year, but has grown swiftly. It started in the home of one of the original members, eventually moving to the backyard as the congregation grew.
“We would meet rain or shine,” Roman recalled.
When the group began to strain even that venue, he started looking for a permanent church building.
“Six became 13 became 26,” Roman said. “It kept growing until we reached 56 in the backyard of that home. People needed a place to worship. They started donating chairs.”
Roman found one on Buckingham Place just off Altama Avenue, but he was turned down due to how new the church was.
But in the process, he introduced himself and his church to Abundant Life Fellowship, a healthy Church of God ministry just next door to where he wanted to move in. The pastor offered them a home at Abundant Life, and everything happened pretty quickly from there.
“He told us they would have us for three months, and that’s going on a year now,” Roman said.
ICUR meets at 6 p.m. for regular services on Sundays, and he puts on the puppet shows on the last Sunday of every month. Along with that ministry, he and some other staff teach the basics of several instruments, including guitar and drums, to students on Fridays at 7 p.m. With the puppet show well-established, Roman said he’s looking at other outreach opportunities, namely a soccer program.
“It’s huge in the Latino community,” Roman said.
He’s already got a few referees on board, two team leaders, instructors and the goals set up on the grounds of Abundant Life.
And until now, Abundant Life hasn’t asked for a penny, Roman said, but he does a lot of maintenance work for the church anyway to give something back.
“It’s a beautiful relationship,” Roman said.
He had a final message for anyone interested in joining the church.
“El ministerio de niños de la iglesia Cristina Unida Renacer esta a su orden por si desea una actividad de Titeres en su iglesia,” Roman said.
For more information, call Roman at 402-902-9729.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Setting a beautiful table for a family and friends to gather around for meals and celebrations is certainly an art form, and it is something that must be carefully curated. Most people begin by covering the table with a tablecloth or place mats to protect its surface. However, it’s what goes…
A national study titled “Our Vanishing Shoreline” published in 1955 gave a stark assessment of shorelines along the Atlantic Coast that remained for public recreation.
Lucky, the golden retriever best known for his skills as a “silent reader,” brought his talents to FACES preschool this week to celebrate the Read Across Georgia initiative.
After two hours of discussion Wednesday night, Brunswick City Commissioners voted to approve an application to annex and rezone a parcel at 3210 and 3302 Glynn Ave., paving the way for a 216-unit apartment complex on U.S. 17 with three commercial units.
Margi Humphries walks outside St. Mark’s Towers early every morning to watch the sun rise above the marsh in her backyard.
Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge
Submitted by Steven Floyd