Do you know God’s math? What, you might ask, is that? God has some simple math that will shape our lives, “save our souls” and change everything in regards to how we approach God. So here it is.
Jesus + something = nothing. Jesus + nothing = Everything. Does that make sense? Let me explain.
In the book of Colossians, Paul desires for the church to have “the full riches of complete understanding in order that they may know the mystery of God, namely Christ in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge” (Colossians 2:2,3). Paul wanted them to know that they didn’t need anything outside of Christ in order to make them complete. The true riches of God are found in Christ. You will not find God’s riches anywhere else. Everything God has for us and offers to us is found in the person of Jesus.
Paul wants us to know that “if you have Jesus, you have it all.” We will never graduate from Jesus to move on to some higher form of revelation. There is always more of Jesus to discover, but there is not something more to discover than Jesus. He is the end all and be all of all things. I have a friend named Tammy who served the Lord in Asia for many years, and she says the greatest thing you can ever pray for someone is that they would have more of Jesus.
As Christians, we have been given true riches, and it is not based upon what is found in our bank accounts. There are plenty of people who are wealthy in the world’s eyes but bankrupt in the eyes of God. You can have everything money can buy, but money cannot buy hope, forgiveness, love, joy, and peace. These are some of the riches found in a relationship with Jesus Christ.
Not only are God’s riches found in Jesus Christ, but scripture also tells us that all of God’s wisdom and knowledge are found in Jesus Christ. There will never be a higher thought than that of Jesus. You will never find a greater knowledge than that of Jesus Christ, the son of God.
Paul wanted to assure Christians of the absolute completeness of their faith. We do not need to look anywhere else. There will be plenty of temptations and offers. Many people will say that Jesus is fine, but what about some other faiths as well. What about scientology? What about new age teaching? What about Islam? There are many who espouse that all of it is a form of truth, and none is really greater than the other.
This is a pretty popular teaching of the day. That ideology sounds good, but what if it is false? What if there is a big difference between them all? What if one of them really is true and the others are not? Paul was cautioning his people to be very cautious about what they believed. He wanted us to know the true riches that we have in Christ, and wanted to make sure we understood that all of God’s wisdom and knowledge are found in Christ.
Basically what Paul is stating is that you cannot add anything to Jesus. Jesus plus something will equal nothing. The temptation of many through the years has been to add things to Jesus.
Centuries ago the church tried to sell indulgences. If you gave money to the church, you could buy you way into heaven while indulging in sin. Some taught that Jesus plus baptism saves you. Others have taught that church membership saves you. Back during the Reformation period though, Martin Luther helped the church return to its true biblical foundations. His cry was “Sola Fide” which is Latin for “faith alone.” It meant that the only thing to save you is faith in Jesus Christ. Jesus plus nothing can save you. Jesus plus nothing can forgive you.
If you grab a hold of Jesus, and Jesus alone, then you will have everything. Why? Because Jesus is more than enough. All of God’s riches are found in him. All of God’s wisdom is found in Him. Jesus! Nothing else to say. And that’s the Word.