Have you ever been the victim of identity theft? This happens when someone accesses your personal information and uses it to establish fraudulent accounts in your name. So they basically pretend they are you for the purposes of a credit card or financial access point, and they have all of the fun while leaving the unpaid bills and charges in your name. It is a growing area of crime and fraud with the spread of personal information on the internet and computer databases. It is surely no fun to have someone hijack your identity and basically pile up debt for you to deal with. I have heard nightmare stories of identity theft.
The Bible is basically a story of identity theft. In the beginning, God created man and woman in his image and put them in a place called Eden (meaning Delight) to be fruitful, multiply, subdue the earth and rule over it. Man and woman were God’s prized creation above all else in the world. Nothing was more like Him, nothing could relate to Him and have a relationship with God like human beings could.
Then, in Genesis 3, a tempter comes with a proposition for the woman and the man to eat of the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. The woman reminded the serpent that God had told them not to eat of this tree, adding that they were not even supposed to touch it. Then the serpent said, “Did God really say that? He knows that if you eat of the tree, you will become like God knowing good and evil.”
There are several temptations the enemy is bringing to the man and woman. First, the serpent wants them to doubt God is trustworthy. Did God really say that? Are you sure he meant that? Are you sure that it is right and true?
Secondly, the serpent wants humanity to think that God doesn’t have their best interest in mind. He wants them to think that God is holding out something better behind his back, and that the man and woman deserve to take it for themselves. Is God truthful, and is God good? The serpent was posing those two questions to humanity with the insinuation that God is not either one. And finally, the enemy got man and woman to believe that they could be “like god knowing good and evil.” The sales pitch was that they could be their own god, and could be just like God himself — knowing all things, making decisions over all things, being over all things.
The problem is that they were already made in the image of God. The Lord had made humans after his likeness, and in his image. They could not be “any more like god” than they already were. Yet, the serpent made them discontent and fooled them into biting off more than they could chew. In their foolish rebellion, the man and woman ate of the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil and in the end suffered greatly. Did they become more like God, or just like God. No, they became far less like god, and became a much worse version of themselves. They became separated, sinful, and broken. They were no longer deeply connected to God, but were removed from His presence. Instead of enjoying their place in Eden as God’s beloved children and partners, they fell from grace and their hearts were filled with fear, guilt, and shame. When God came to them in the garden afterward, they ran and hid from him.
They had been ripped off. They no longer find themselves living in the freedom of those made in God’s image, but began to live in bondage to those crippled by the fall of sin. They are culpable for their actions, but also they have been robbed blind by the enemy of the soul. They are lost and confused and do not know their true identity any longer. This is really the story of all of humanity. We now come into the world sinful and separated from God with a hole in our heart. We often look to people, places, pleasure, power, and possessions to give us a sense of significance and importance. We are seeking identity. Who am I?
The world seems to suffer on huge identity crisis. Eventually, God looked to His Son Jesus and told him it was time. It was time for the Son of God to enter our world revealing the heart of God and the face of God, dying as the penalty for our sin, and rising again to grant forgiveness and life to all who repent and turn to Him. Jesus stepped out of heaven to call God’s children home, and to remind and reveal to them who they were always meant to be — the beloved and beautiful children and partners of God. And that’s the Word.