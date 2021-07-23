Hofwyl Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick, is brimming with a magnitude of various tree species, and visitors will soon be able to learn about them on a tree identification walk.
Plantation manager Bill Giles said the park is special because it allows him to spread appreciation for history through the beauty of nature.
“The combination of history and nature is what makes this place unique. We have a history going back to the 1700s: a plantation house, outbuildings, historical artifacts and things like that. We are surrounded by nature with huge live oak trees, the marsh and then recreational opportunities with our trails,” Giles said.
He added that live oaks are the plantation’s specialty, but there are many more species throughout the park, which sparked the idea for a tree identification event.
“We are known for our trees because of the huge live oaks that we have, but we also have a number of different species of trees that not as many people know about,” he said. “So we will take them on a hike on one of our trails and show them some other types of trees they may see locally or even in their backyard.”
The event is from 10 to 11 a.m. July 31 at the historic site, and the cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth. Giles said the event is in support of World Ranger Day, which is also recognized that day.
Giles said he hopes people do not miss out on this opportunity because the plantation will not be hosting another event until their annual car show in the fall.
“We do tours of the plantation house where people can come out and walk, but with it being so hot and buggy, we won’t have another big event after this until October for our car show,” he said. “But until then, we are open for house tours, our museum, trails and all of that.”
Like many others who visit the park, Giles said his favorite part of the plantation is the live oak trees, specifically a large grove concealed from the sun by dozens of oaks.
“The large grove of live oak trees where there are about one hundred live oaks together in a park-like open setting is my favorite spot. In the summertime, when you are under them, and there is a breeze, it feels kind of like being in the air conditioning,” he chuckled.
Giles said he believes it is essential for younger generations to be aware of the beauty surrounding them, and he hopes the tree identification walk will aid in that.
“It is important for people to know the resources they have in their area, whether natural, historic, or recreational. It is important to appreciate and understand.”