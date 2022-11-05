I have a problem. It’s actually been bugging me for quite a while now. It just seems to follow me around wherever I do. I would love to get rid of this problem, but I can’t. It’s ME. I am my own worst problem.
Sometimes I am prideful, judgmental, irritable, or greedy. I can also struggle with jealousy, anger, lust, insecurity and more. I know. It’s pretty bad. I don’t even have to try real hard to do these things. They just kind of come real natural to me.
I know… it doesn’t sound very spiritual for a pastor and a guy who writes a “spiritual advice” kinda column each week. After all, what could I offer with all of my problems? I am willing to bet though that you can most likely relate to me. I bet you have the same worst problem. Well sort of anyway — I am assuming your worst problem is not me, but yourself.
So what is the deal with this anyway? The Bible makes our problem very clear. Our tendency to do the wrong thing is because of our sin nature. Our sin nature gets us into all kinds of trouble. It causes us to do things that aren’t right, respond the wrong way when we get hurt and sometimes feel helpless to our sinful urges.
And the bad news is that we will always be stuck with our sinful flesh as long as we live in a human body. We will never stop being tripped up and tempted by sin completely until we get to heaven. Even the apostle Paul admitted his own powerlessness at times to do the right thing. He said, “I don’t understand myself at all. For I really want to do what’s right, but I can’t. I do what I don’t want to do” (Romans 7:15). Can you relate to that statement? Sure you can.
So what is the answer? Well, I basically see three possible options. First, we can just forget about it and act like everything is fine. We can convince ourselves that we are basically a good person and really don’t need any change in our lives. After all, no one is perfect, but at least we are not Hitler or Stalin or some serial murderer. Many people like this approach. I am sure many of us are wonderfully nice people, but the Bible teaches that we all are burdened with a sinful nature. Like or not, we all have this struggle.
The second option is just to try harder. Many people go for this one. We convince ourselves that we just need a little will power. If we gut it out, perhaps we can be more loving and kind. If we truly try, we can develop a much more Christian attitude. Try, try, try. I think I can. I think I can.
Well the third option is just to give up. And actually this is the best option. Just give up. I don’t mean quit seeking to live a godly life. I mean surrender. We just saw the verse from Paul where he said, “For I really want to do what is right, but I can’t.” Coming to the admission that “I can’t” is a great place to be. When we realize that we can’t, we can then embrace the idea that God can. Living a life of victory over sin is not a matter of trying more, but trusting more. Scripture calls us to humble ourselves before God and admit our need, and then trust him to give us his help, his grace.
“God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6). God’s grace is the power to change. I cannot change me, but God can change me. However, his life changing power and grace is only available for those who humble themselves continually and ask for God’s forgiveness and his changing grace in their life. So just go ahead and give up. Let go and let God. And that’s the Word.