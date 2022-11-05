I have a problem. It’s actually been bugging me for quite a while now. It just seems to follow me around wherever I do. I would love to get rid of this problem, but I can’t. It’s ME. I am my own worst problem.

Sometimes I am prideful, judgmental, irritable, or greedy. I can also struggle with jealousy, anger, lust, insecurity and more. I know. It’s pretty bad. I don’t even have to try real hard to do these things. They just kind of come real natural to me.

More from this section