The pandemic has put additional strain on many nonprofits, which feel pressure even in the best of times. And animal rescue groups are certainly one of these.
Saving the lives of stray dogs and cats comes with a heavy burden, and the past year and a half has only made the work harder. But even so, those who are committed to the cause have found ways to forge ahead, just ask Virginia Schlegel.
The executive director of the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia says they have continued to find loving homes for animals despite the extra load.
“This year we have been challenged with approximately 800 animals coming into our facility through the third quarter. However, we have also found homes for almost 800 animals,” she said.
“This is due to our dedicated team of animal lovers. We anticipate many more animals coming in by the end of this year, due to the challenges the community is facing right now. These may include everything from health issues to job loss due to the pandemic and other reasons.”
This work comes at a great cost. It takes a steady stream of funds to ensure that the animals’ needs are met while they are in the shelter, located at 4627 U.S. Hwy. 17 in Brunswick.
Every year, the organization depends on donations from the community to keep it going. They also hold an annual fundraising gala for the cause. For many pre-pandemic years, this event came in the form of the Blue Jean Ball, which took place at the home of PGA great and St. Simons Island native Davis Love III.
The soiree was shelved due to the coronavirus in 2020, but will now return in a different incarnation — the Fur Ball. Set to begin at 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at Village Creek Landing, the casual event will serve up the same relaxed atmosphere that attendees have always embraced.
The Kinchafoonee Cowboys will be the featured entertainment. There will also be dancing, local food, drinks and many auctions.
The Fur Ball, Schlegel says, will be a smaller, more intimate gathering. But she hopes that they will see the same level of support as they have in the past.
“This event is more important than ever to help us continue to provide the lifesaving work we do every day. We were not able to have our annual fundraiser last year due to the pandemic. The loss of revenue from that event is still being felt today,” she said.
“This makes the Fur Ball critical to our efforts on behalf of the homeless animals. Because we are not a part of the Humane Society of the United States, we rely on the generosity of our community. The support we have received has been heartwarming. Many animals have been given a second chance because of our community’s dedication to our mission.”
Tickets are being sold in the form of sponsorships and may be purchased at hsscg.org/fur-ball.
For those unable to attend the event, there are still many ways to support the humane society. Volunteers are always needed at the shelter with orientations being scheduled monthly.
They are also looking to offer a new foster program for young and orphaned animals.
“In addition, a local Boy Scout troop has chosen for their project this year to construct an obstacle/agility course. This will provide additional enrichment and exercise for the dogs and their handlers. Our resale store, the Big Flea, has been a major asset in providing income to help the animals. We anticipate many people will make this their holiday shopping destination,” she said.
“The Big Flea has so much to offer including jewelry, accessories, handbags, and lots of holiday décor. As we have done in the past, we will be promoting Homes for the Holidays for the animals. It is so gratifying to see animals go home with loving families not just for the holidays, but forever.”