Back in 2010, Tillman Blakely didn’t know much about Parkinson’s Disease. But that changed when he noticed a tremor in his left hand.
After an exhaustive search for a doctor, he was diagnosed with the illness. Even so, he found himself on his own in a lot of ways. He feels that it would have been especially helpful to be able to connect with others facing the same challenges.
“That is one of the primary reasons for forming our Glynn County Parkinson’s Disease Support Group,” he said.
There are certainly plenty of people who have found themselves in the same boat. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, there are approximately 10 million people worldwide living with the disease. The condition causes an impairment in cells that create dopamine, a chemical messenger or neurotransmitter that’s primarily responsible for controlling movement, emotional responses and the ability to feel pleasure and pain. As the condition progresses, more cells die and eventually the brain stops producing significant amounts of dopamine altogether.
There is no clearly defined set of symptoms that hold true for all patients. But comparing notes at the monthly support group is certainly helpful. The group meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island. They have also organized a group fitness class, held each week at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Caregivers are offered their own support group from 10 to 11 a.m. each fourth Wednesday at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick.
At each of these, attendees can exchange information on a variety of topics. One that is often discussed is nutrition. It’s becoming a major research topic in Parkinson’s Disease.
According to Matt Beke, clinical dietitian at the Fixel Center for Neurological Diseases at UF Health, this topic is offering exciting prospects.
“Some of the most exciting research relates the bacteria in our gastrointestinal tract to neurological health. Learning more about the ‘gut-brain-microbiota axis’ may allow us to develop new therapies for PD, including those that involve food,” Beke said.
For Blakely, eating right is something tangible he aims for daily.
“This subject has lagged behind others, especially physical activity. Besides getting on the Mediterranean diet, I haven’t known or read much to make its a high priority. Susan, my wife of 50 years and caregiver, does a great job of trying to get me to ‘eat right,’ but with mixed results. It would help to have a book of recipes to flesh out the different foods to eat and those to avoid,” Blakely said. “Susan does a great job of coming up with meals but she would appreciate a book suggesting different ways to prepare accepted foods on those days when you just don’t feel like planning.”
Like Blakely, Tom McIntyre, another local Parkinson’s patient, was also told about the Mediterranean diet but little else.
“I was told that the Mediterranean diet could be helpful for people with Parkinson’s Disease,” he said. “I was also told that it’s important not to take (medications) Carbodopa/Levodopa close to meal times, especially if eating protein.”
Learning more about how food impacts all aspects of Parkinson’s — from symptoms to medications — is empowering. That’s why the Parkinson’s Foundation will host a Living with Parkinson’s: Nutrition in Parkinson’s workshop. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at Sea Palms Resort’s clubhouse, 515 N. Windwood Drive, St. Simons Island. It is a free program and lunch will be served.
The Parkinson’s Foundation is grateful for the support of their local program sponsor — Southeast Georgia Health System. Together, they will host a panel of expert speakers.
Those will include Beke and Dr. Christine Cooper, movement disorder specialist at MUSC Health. Other expert panelists include clinical dietitian Romaine Hanson, MS, RD and speech pathologist Royce Laidler, M.A., CCC/SLP from Southeast Georgia Health System. They will touch on a variety of topics, including how to select the best, brain-boosting food.
“Nutrition, meaning the foods we eat, are relevant to the development, progression, and treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. Our nutrition directly contributes to the health of our gut, which can mirror the health of our brains,” Dr. Christine Cooper, a movement disorder neurologist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said.
“I recommend foods with high antioxidant properties, which helps prevent inflammation and allows the brain to heal itself. I also recommend plenty of water, which helps the gut health, as well as a number of symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease, including low blood pressure, fatigue, and brain fogginess.”
Scientists have identified several foods with neuroprotective value, including nuts, olive and coconut oils, green tea, avocados, leafy greens, blueberries and raspberries, as well as fatty cold-water fish: salmon, tuna and mackerel.
“Registered dietitians will counsel you on specific nutrition considerations for your health goals,” Beke said. “Though nuts, avocados and olive oil may have neuroprotective merits, they should be consumed in smaller quantities if you need to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. A dietitian can help you navigate through the vast array of dietary decisions and food choices.”