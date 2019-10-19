Have you ever struggled with jealousy? Why sure you have. I shouldn’t even have to ask. All of us have struggled with some form of jealousy at one time or another. It just kind of goes with the territory when you are a human.
In the book of Ecclesiastes, King Solomon is reflecting back on the meaning of life. This is one of his insights: “And I saw that all labor and all achievement spring from man’s envy of his neighbor. This too is meaningless, a chasing after the wind” (Ecl. 4:4). Solomon claimed that much of what humans accomplish is an effort to simply keep up with or get ahead of our neighbor. In our day, we often refer to this as “Keeping up with Joneses.”
So much of what drives us in life is a racehorse mentality. There is something deep within the psyche of a horse — a drive to stay ahead of other horses. As they run around the racetrack, there is a compulsion within each animal to keep his nose ahead of the horses around him on either side. This same is true for humans. When sin entered the world, so did a vicious universal motive — jealousy. We are constantly trying to keep our noses ahead of those around us.
Some would claim this is the American way, and that a little competition is good for anyone. I admit, competition can motivate us, but you know that if you have ever struggled with jealousy that it can rob you of joy, peace and deep relationships. We were made to be creative and climb to new heights, but in the process we cannot begin to compare ourselves to others. We are called to bring our lives in comparison to God and His Word.
The New Testament consistently warns us to guard against jealousy. It doesn’t treat jealousy as petty. Jealousy has driven men and women to unthinkable acts. Maybe you can remember the story of a Texas mother who murdered her teenage daughter’s cheerleading rival a few years back. Pure jealousy turned into hatred and murder. I am sure that mother would have never thought herself capable of such a heinous crime. And yet jealousy will turn you into a monster and cause you to do things you never thought imaginable. Proverbs tell us, “A heart at peace gives life to the body but envy rots the bones” (Proverbs 14:30). Envy is like rot in our hearts.
How then do we deal with jealousy? First we have to recognize it as sin. Don’t treat your jealousy as something petty. Scripture tells us, “For where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you will find disorder and every evil practice” (James 3:16). Jealousy will open the door of your heart to bunch of other trash. It is a breeding ground for great damage and evil. After recognizing it, confess it to God and renounce it. As you ask for God’s forgiveness, believe that he forgives and cleanses you.
Then comes the hard part. Pray for you rival. God calls us to pray for our enemies. Even though our rival may not be an enemy, we may view them as such. God knows if we can pray for our enemies that we will keep our hearts clean and pure. It is hard to have a heart full of anger and jealousy when the eyes of heaven are upon you. Can you pray for the success of the person you are so jealous of?
Lastly, walk in an attitude of gratitude. Stop, count your blessings, and give thanks to God. Deep down, our jealousy implies that God has not been fair to us. Envy implies that God has unfairly done for someone else what we think God should have done for us. It kills our gratitude to God as we become so focused on what God hasn’t done for us that we forget what he has done for us. Reaffirm God’s goodness to you and stop worrying about the noses that are next to you. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.