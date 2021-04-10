How can I know God’s will? It is one of the most often asked questions for people who are seeking a relationship with God.
First of all, do you really want God’s will? If you truly want to know his will, you must be willing to seek God’s will for your life. Then you must be willing to believe that God truly wants to reveal His will to you and for your life. God does not want his will to be a mystery for your life.
So, what are some keys to knowing God’s will? First, we know that God reveals His will in and through His word. The Lord often does not give specific, detailed instruction through his word, but it is still His main means of communicating with us.
In Scripture, God reveals Himself, His purposes, His character and His heart. Scripture reveals who we are in relationship to Christ. The Bible reveals God’s principles for life. So if we spend hours binging on Netflix but very little time reading scripture, we shouldn’t expect to clearly hear God’s voice. We can’t know God or God’s will if we do not know His word. And God will never tell us to do something contrary to His word.
God also speaks through circumstances. This may seem obvious, but we can trust our God to open doors and close doors. There are times you can clearly trace God’s hand as he moves the pieces around in our world to help us make the right decision.
This does not mean that every open door is from the Lord. We still need to prayerfully seek the Lord to discern His will, but we can trust God to work in and through our circumstances. It is a part of how God leads us.
God also speaks by prayer through the Holy Spirit. In prayer, we should not only talk to God, but we should also seek to listen. There are times we need to ask the Lord to show us our next step. Ask him at times to show you — “God what is my next step in my marriage? My career? My finances?” Slow down and listen for the voice of God seeking to direct your life.
Another way God speaks to us is through the counsel of others. Are you willing for others to speak into your life? Some people do not want to hear from anybody. God places us in families, as well as the body of Christ. He puts these people around us to help keep us in check and more clearly hear his voice.
Proverbs says, “Where there is no counsel, the people fall; but in the multitude of counselors there is safety” (Proverbs 11:4). We all need trusted counsel in our lives. Is it your parents, your pastor, a mentor, friends? When they caution you in your direction, are you willing to listen? Or do you forge ahead without heeding the advice of others.
And lastly, the Lord leads us with peace. As we listen to God’s Word for direction, examine our circumstances, listen for the voice of the Spirit in prayer, and receive godly counsel, ultimately God wants to bring us to a place of peace.
Sometimes we live in anxiety for so long that we forget what the peace of God is like. Paul said, “Let the peace of God rule in your hearts…” (Colossians 3:15). Peace is God’s empire. When we lack peace, we need to stop and ask the Lord what is going on. When we really sense his peace, we can more easily trust that we are moving in the will of God.
Are you looking for God’s will? Keep seeking until the Lord brings you to complete peace. And that’s the Word.
