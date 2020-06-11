Cassidy Edwards believes in following one’s instinct. In fact, it led her one of her most rewarding experiences — volunteering at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
“One day it just popped in my head and I followed through with the feeling I had. I wanted to find a way where I could give some of my time to the older generations,” she said.
“People who have accomplished so much in life and who deserve some comfort in such a trying time ... to try to help bring peace and comfort.”
It has drawn a number of individuals — of all ages and backgrounds — to the nonprofit facility, located off Glynco Pkwy in Brunswick. Of course, like so many aspects of life, Edwards has had to press pause on her volunteer efforts since the pandemic begins.
But when she is able to go again, she plans to pick up where she left off, relishing the ability to be present and share some love.
“I haven’t been in a while, due to COVID-19 keeping us from volunteering but I normally go into nursing homes and spend time with Hospice patients,” she said.
“There I can be reading to them, helping them eat or drink or just sitting by and be a listening ear.”
Of course, she also gains a lot from the experience too.
“(I get a) sense of peace. I’m happy to be of service to anyone who will let me,” Edwards said.
For Trish Burns, volunteers like Edwards provide an invaluable service. The volunteer coordinator says there are opportunities for anyone who is looking for a way to give back.
“We’ve got an in-house unit, called Hospice House, an in-patient unit with 24 beds,” Burns explained.
“We have volunteers who sit at the front desk to greet families and some do administrative work — there’s lot of that. We have volunteers who visit patients who are in assisted living facilities. We have maybe 25 patients ... of course, we haven’t been doing that lately because of COVID.”
There’s also a chance for those who have had their dogs certified for therapeutic care to spread some cheer in the facility.
“We love to have them come through. The patients love them. If someone is interested in that, they can contact Therapy Dogs International. They have to be licensed to volunteer but they can help anyone who wants to do that,” Burns said.
In addition to coming into the facility, volunteers can also do outreach, going into patients’ homes to provide companionship or respite aid for caregivers.
“The majority of our volunteers stay in the facility but some do go into homes if the primary caregiver has to leave for a graduation, wedding or even doctor’s appointment,” she said.
“Not everyone is comfortable doing that but we do have volunteers who do that.”
While Hospice of the Golden Isles welcomes volunteers of all ages, Burns is hopeful that a younger generation will show an interest in giving back. Their unique set of skills, like familiarity with technology, is something that is in high demand at the facility.
“This generation is very computer literate. We need those people. We have a new world with telemedicine and communication so that would be very helpful,” she said.
For those interested in getting involved, Burns says that they will have to complete an extensive training program.
In fact, volunteers have to learn skills similar to staff members but participants gain much in return for their investment of time and energy.
“I’ve had people tell me that it is the most fabulous, but hardest job they’ve ever had. It’s a wonderful mission. It can be very tough for those at the end of life and having to accept that. But you can give so much to these people just by listening and being there,” Burns said.
Hospice of the Golden Isles is in the process of streamlining their volunteer application process on the website — hospice.me. For more information, contact Trish Burns at PatriciaBurns@hospice.me.