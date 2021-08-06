The pandemic era has spawned a great deal of change. And for Micaela Hughes, it helped to cultivate a rebirth.
Hughes decided to take a break from her career — a bold move for this professional therapist who has always been gainfully employed. But instead, she opted to spend more time embracing creativity, particularly investing more time in photography. While it was a passion that she’d longed pursued, Hughes recently joined up with the Coastal Georgia Photographers Guild to further hone her craft.
“I really love connecting with other photographers. It’s helped to ground me. I also started a photography page where I share two to three photos a day just to bring some positive vibes to Facebook,” she said.
But Hughes also seeks to share some light in “real life,” and as fate would have it, she found a place where she could sprinkle kindness like confetti — New Paths Horse Sanctuary. Located off Hwy. 82 in Brunswick, the 501c3 is home to a menagerie of animals who were deeply in need of love and attention.
“I was driving down Hwy. 82 and I saw the sign for New Paths Horse Sanctuary. I thought, I’ll give them a call to see if they need some photos,” she said.
That was how she first connected with Darlene DeMayo, the founder of the sanctuary.
DeMayo got the idea for New Paths when she purchased two horses in 2017. The animals proved “unrideable,” and she was at a loss as to what to do with them.
“Not wanting to add to the problem of unwanted animals, her solution was to visit them every day. During her visits, she realized that many of the other horses willingly approached her, happy to get a daily dose of love and attention,” Hughes said.
“She quickly realized that many of the horses had owners that were no longer visiting them. This struck a chord in her heart. Ms. DeMayo knew that the bond between horses and humans extended far beyond the saddle and while visiting daily, she learned the value of the human-horse relationship and its mutually beneficial effects.”
DeMayo wanted to create a space that would serve to cultivate this bond.
“She and her husband found a spot of land that would be perfect to create a sanctuary environment for both animals and guests, and New Paths Horse Sanctuary was born,” Hughes said.
From the first time she stepped on the property, she knew it was something special. In addition to snapping photos of the horses, she soon found herself tossing hay bales and filling water troughs. After signing on as an official volunteer, Hughes said that New Paths actually helped her find her own.
“I have to say that it’s healed me in a way that I never knew was possible. Just spending time with these creatures is something really beyond words ... if you’re having a bad day and you just need to interact with a horse, you can go there,” she said with a laugh.
These days it’s not just horses that call the sanctuary home. There are also a couple of mini horses, six goats and at least five donkeys in residence.
And while they are at capacity in terms of animals, they can always use more volunteers — and dollars — to help the cause.
“This summer has brought us new, amazing volunteers and we’re so grateful. We’ve had several church groups and other organizations come ready to work with lots of helping hands,” she said. “We’re excited to continue bringing in volunteers, but our main focus right now is to raise awareness that NPHS is here.”
To bring attention in a big way, Hughes and some her photographer guild friends, namely Carol Ann Wages and Ginny Worthington, teamed up with Lucy Albenze, owner of Creative Frameworks in Brunswick, for an exhibit of photography taken at a meet-up at the sanctuary.
“I got the idea of doing a charity exhibit and organized a photographers meet-up at (New Paths) with photos being taken to be used in the exhibit. Lucy, owner of Creative Frameworks, is donating the gallery’s use for the charity,” Wages said.
“Ginny, who is a horse woman, and the president of the guild helped us set up the field trip and then Lucy donated the gallery space to us,” Hughes added.
“It will be up Aug. 13 to Sept. 10. The goal is to have a soft opening, then a full opening on First Friday, Sept. 3. It will be such a great way to support three local organizations — a nonprofit, the photographers guild and a local business.”
And while they hope to see a positive response from the exhibition, they want to keep the spotlight firmly on New Path’s mission. They’re also working to develop more options for the public to get involved. The group operates a Facebook page, New Paths Horse Sanctuary Inc., as well as a website newpathshorsesanctuary.org.
There, donors can make contributions in several ways including PayPal, AmazonSmile, and a program called “High Five for Horses.”
“We’re trying to think of other things to do too, like a virtual sponsorship program for our horses” she said. “We’ve also been thinking about starting an educational program that would help potential horse owners know what responsibilities and expenses actually go in to owning a horse. It would help them understand the commitment horse ownership takes. But that’s still in the works.”
More than anything, it’s Hughes’ hope that those who get involved with the organization will find a deep sense of peace through bonds forged with their four-legged friends.
“This horse farm is such a blessing. It’s been incredible and checks all the boxes that you need. It’s helped me heal and learn about the animals. I’ve developed muscles from the hard work while fostering new relationships and developing deep bonds with these animals,” she said. “This is truly a sanctuary where can relax and just disconnect from the other terrifying things going on in the world and just be there with the horses.”