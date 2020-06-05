The beaches of Normandy are clear and quite today. But 76 years ago tomorrow, it was the scene of utter carnage.
On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 Allied soldiers — nearly 2,500 Americans — died on the shoreline. It’s a powerful place, one that many from around the world pilgrimage to each year. David Olender has made the trip himself. And as a Vietnam veteran, it was a life-changing experience.
“ ... to see it in person, you really start to understand the not only human sacrifice but the unbelievably massive logistics it took to pull it off. You can’t get a real appreciation for it from a book or a movie,” he said. “You have to really see the cliffs and the hedgerows they had to go over, not to mention the bunkers where the machine gun fire was coming from.”
While traveling to battlefields is poignant, hearing firsthand stories of the soldiers who fought there is also incredibly moving . Olender has heard many of those stories from World War II veterans who embark on the annual Honor Flight. The mission flies veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam to Washington, D.C., to view the various war monuments there.
Olender, the local president of the nonprofit organization, has heard many stories from those who made the trek.
“We’ve had quite a few World War II vets, some who landed at Normandy and some who went all the way to Berlin. They don’t talk about the details much, which is understandable, but you can see how much it impacted them. You can see it in their eyes and the way they speak about it,” he said. “It can be really tough for veterans. It’s overwhelming sometimes.”
There have been many stories shared since the Coastal Georgia Honor Flight began in 2015. More were expected to come this year too. Unfortunately, though, the May trip had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were supposed to go May 2. Then, the national honor flight network, the headquarters, told us that we couldn’t have any flights scheduled through the end of June. So the board met and we decided to pick another day in the fall. We set the day for Sept. 26,” he said.
But with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic created a sense of unease. Organizers couldn’t guarantee that permits would be issued for public gatherings or that the monuments would even be open to tours by September.
“We also didn’t know if people would be out at the monuments because one of the biggest things is that the veterans see members of the public and are thanked for their service,” he said. “That’s a big piece of it.”
Of course, there was also the safety issue. If the virus remains a threat in the fall, it could put the lives of the veterans — none of whom are under 65 — at risk. The board re-convened and decided that moving it would be in the best interest of the veteran to shelve the flight until 2021.
“We didn’t want to take any chances. We decided it was the most prudent thing to postpone it until next year, May 1, 2021. We told the guardians and the veterans. They were very appreciative that we were looking out for their safety. They said it was fine to wait until next year,” he said.
The service providers were also very accommodating in changing reservations. While it is a disappointment, the organization feels confident in their decision. But they’re hopeful that the community will continue to offer its overwhelming support for the cause — something that has always warmed Olender’s heart.
“The community support been fantastic not only monetarily from corporations and individuals but also for volunteer effort. It takes about 100 volunteers doing different kinds of work. But truly I can’t say enough about the community support. It’s amazing,” he said.