Hometown writer returns for event

For as long as he can remember, Taylor Brown wanted to be a writer. And while most children’s career path plan took detours over the years, the Glynn County native remained devoted to his dream.
His teachers, Brown adds, were always quick to point him in the right direction.
“In my first-grade class with Ms. Pruitt, we wrote and illustrated a story every day. I remember one I wrote was about a spider and a remote control car on Christmas ... it actually won a bunch of awards,” he said with a laugh. “I remember thinking for the first time, ‘I might have a knack for this writing thing.’”
Turns out, he did. Brown went on through Glynn Academy and the University of Georgia, majoring in English. While he toyed with the idea of getting a Ph.D. and turning to academia, he ended up traveling and continuing to write.
“I ended up selling my car and moving to Argentina, where I taught English as a second language. But I kept working on my novel. Like any artist between now and 200 years ago, I was trying to figure out how to pursue my creative thing and also keep the lights on,” he said with a laugh. “I would do it in the margins of life ... before work, at lunch and after work.”
After moving back to the states and settling in California, Brown finished his first book, a collection of short stories called “In the Season of Blood and Gold.”
He followed that publication up with “The Fallen Land,” which centered on Sherman’s march across Georgia during the Civil War.
“I would take the back roads and pretty much drive that route coming from UGA and going back home. You’d see that landscape and could really imagine what it would be like,” he said.
“At the time, there was a bunch of post-apocalyptic novels coming out and when you think about it ... it certainly felt like an apocalypse for the people of Georgia then.”
Brown didn’t stop there. He kept right on, rolling out “The River of Kings,” in 2017, and “God’s of Howl Mountain,” in 2018. His fourth novel, “The Pride of Eden,” will be published in 2020.
All of his books have drawn heavily on the Golden Isles and the coastal environment he calls home. It’s a source of pride for the writer, who is currently based in Willmington, N.C.
And soon he will get to share his love of the area with a group of his colleagues. Brown will be a part of the Jekyll Island Book Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at the Jekyll Island Beach Village. From fiction writers to foodies, the event will feature a bit of a literary hodgepodge.
It will be his first time as a presenter, and he is looking forward to sharing his homeland with fellow authors.
“I have a friend who is presenting too, and it will be her first time here so that will be nice. And my mom is excited to bring her friends,” Brown said with a laugh.
He is also excited share as a form of giving back to the community that gave him so much. From his parents to his teachers and friends, Brown feels like each one left an impression on him that helped make him the writer and person he is today.
“Glynn County was really supportive to me even from the time that I was very young. It really takes a village to raise a writer, stories just don’t come out of the blue, they are based on the people I grew up with and knew. They’re part of the lore of the Georgia coast,” he said. “I’m really honored that they are having me and I feel very lucky to grow up where I did.”
In addition to Brown, other presenting authors for the Jekyll Island Book Festival include:
• Carla Hall — a former co-host of ABC’s “The Chew,” Hall is the author of three cookbooks. Her latest, “Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration,” has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award.
• Todd Richards — an award-winning chef known for his contemporary cooking style rooted Southern cuisine and the author of “SOUL: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes.”
• Virginia Willis — Georgia-born, French-trained Chef is the author of “Secrets of the Southern Table: A Food Lover’s Tour of the Global South” and is a James Beard Foundation Award of Excellence winner.
• Xhenet Aliu’s novel, “Brass,” was published by Random House in January 2018 and her debut fiction collection, “Domesticated Wild Things,” won the Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Fiction.
• Steven Nedvidek, Ed Crowell, and Jack Lowe imagine early 20th century action heroes battling anarchists in their award-winning alternate history graphic novel series, “The Jekyll Island Chronicles.”
• Devereaux Bruch Eyler’s “No Mama, I Didn’t Die: My Life as a Stolen Baby,” is her true story of being abducted and sold to a wealthy family shortly after her birth in 1937, then reconnecting with her biological family at age 71.