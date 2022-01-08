For those serving the needy and homeless, 2021 was a banner year and justified their faith in the generosity of the Golden Isles community.
Among the servants is the Rev. Wright Culpepper, who leads the flock at First United Methodist Church in downtown Brunswick. He’s also the head of FaithWorks, a charity organization that operates a number of missions including The Well homeless day shelter in Brunswick.
In what could be attributed to the Christmas spirit, FaithWorks faced no shortage of donations — either material or monetary.
“We had a good season in terms of our community’s response to those who are in a homeless situation,” Culpepper said. “We had a lot of food and clothes, and a lot of different individuals and groups that showed up just to try to offer grace and love and comfort to those who are homeless.”
Last year was a turbulent one for the homeless and poor. To Culpepper, it appeared that their numbers swelled around the mid-fall season due to the expiration of a federal moratorium on tenant evictions, which was put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether the influx is permanent or not has yet to be determined.
The pandemic itself caused issues in the health care world as well, which had significant implications for people with mental health needs. Culpepper said many were put under significant stress due to health risks COVID posed, but it also limited access to mental health services and medication.
Other events influenced where the homeless slept.
“We also had the movie (a sequel to Marvel’s “Black Panther”) that was being filmed at Mary Ross Park, which displaced a number of those who would stay there,” Culpepper said. “They migrated to Blythe (Square), which is here next to First Methodist.”
Norms have more or less returned for Culpepper and FaithWorks in the two weeks since Christmas, but for Manna House — which serves daily meals to anyone who shows up — it’s been business as usual.
The soup kitchen at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street saw a drastic increase in people seeking food immediately following the outbreak of COVID-19, but that leveled off in 2021.
“I’m grateful for the way the community has stepped up and kept us going, not just with money and lunch food, but with other items like cakes, baked goods and other desserts,” said the Rev. Jim Crandall, who runs the ministry with his daughter Amy.
This Christmas, the homeless and hungry were able to eat a dinner of turkey and dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, sweet potato soufflé and cake. An Atlanta ministry called Elevate the Good also showed up to arrange for a little gift-giving for children and adults.
Both Crandall and Culpepper are gearing up to lean into the problems they see in 2022.
While he’s planning to take a back seat and retire before too long, Crandall said it’s recently been all-hands-on-deck at Manna House.
“We’re still looking for volunteer teams,” Crandall said. “We need about 10 more teams to staff up so we can keep going seven days a week.”
For more information on getting involved, contact Crandall at 912-270-7386.
Along with more helping hands, he also wants to see Manna House get some much-needed upgrades to the kitchen and dining areas.
Over at The Well, the problem is finding a way to provide for basic needs after dark.
“The biggest thing they need other than shelter is restrooms at night. They can get that — along with food and counseling — at The Well during the day, but at night they really have nowhere to go,” Culpepper said. “It creates more of a nuisance problem for the community just because of cleanliness.”
That, along with working on helping homeless people with mental health problems get treatment, is at the top of 2022’s priority list.
Discussions with new members of the Brunswick City Commission have been encouraging for Culpepper. While continuing to work with the three returning commissioners, he said he’s also establishing relationships with the city’s new mayor and North Ward commissioner, just seated this week.
Until a permanent solution is found, which is unlikely in the near term, Culpepper said FaithWorks and The Well will continue to serve the homeless while doing as little to inconvenience the general public as possible.
“We are here when they need us and the community has been very responsive financially and materially — food and blankets and whatnot,” Culpepper said.