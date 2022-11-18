A spectacular array of lights, decors and holiday magic will soon transform Jekyll Island, when the Holly Jekyll Jekyll season kicks off Nov. 25.
This year’s Holly Jolly Jekyll decorations on the island feature more than 1.2 million lights and more than 350 light displays, including 45,000 lights on the Great Tree in the historic district.
More than 45 events and activities will take place around the island throughout the season, many of which will be free.
The season’s events and sights have become a popular pastime for Jekyll visitors, who travel from all over to experience the island’s holiday spirit.
Spreading the decorations across the island is not a quick task, and Jekyll Island Authority staff work year-round to bring the season to life.
“Teams began decorating the island in late September to have everything ready for the season, but the planning begins much earlier,” said Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for Jekyll Island Authority (JIA). “Many people do not realize that the work involved to create the light displays, wrap the live oak trees, transform Peppermint Land, is all executed by the JIA’s more than 300 employees.”
Highly skilled craftsmen and electricians build the hundreds of light displays during rainy days throughout the year, she said.
“Our teams spend countless hours all year long planning and preparing for this six-week season,” Hawkins said.
The entire north end of the historic district is decked out for the season for the first time this year. Many of the displays and lights will only be visible by trolley tour or walking, but several more cottages and buildings will be dressed in their holiday best, Hawkins said.
“We’ve added a replica of J.P Morgan’s yacht and other fun displays throughout the historic district,” she said.
A Winter Carnival will be back for the first time since 2019 and will join the Holiday Big Truck Roundup in Beach Village from 12-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Children can enjoy free carnival rides, games and music on the Village Green. They can also sit behind the wheel of emergency vehicles from Jekyll Island Fire/EMS and Georgia State Patrol at Great Dunes Beach Park.
The Holly Jolly Jekyll Light Parade includes a premium parade experience this year where visitors can ride the trolley in the parade with Santa and his friends before experiencing the tour of lights afterward.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 10.
Holiday drive-in movies will be shown at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 27.
A Holly Jolly Jekyll fireworks show will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.
The Mosaic museum has partnered with the local Wake Up Coffee Company to create an exclusive “Wake Up Walkup” experience for museum visitors before and after light tours.
Many other local businesses and hotels will also introduce new holiday activities this year that can all be found on the event calendar at www.jekyllisland.com/holiday.
Those who prefer to take in the lights from the comfort of their own vehicles can use Jekyll Island’s Self-Guided Light Tour map to view the island’s best light displays at their leisure.
Holly Jolly Jekyll has transformed and grown through the years into what is becoming one of the area’s most popular holiday experiences.
“What started out as a way to evolve our singular Tree Lighting Festival and bring visitors here over several nights has turned the island into a magical winter destination,” Hawkins said. “It’s a place for both residents and visitors to gather and experience all that makes Jekyll Island special. It generates additional revenue for our hotels, our businesses, and the island, and it’s another way for us to showcase the most magical island on the coast.”