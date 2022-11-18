A spectacular array of lights, decors and holiday magic will soon transform Jekyll Island, when the Holly Jekyll Jekyll season kicks off Nov. 25.

This year’s Holly Jolly Jekyll decorations on the island feature more than 1.2 million lights and more than 350 light displays, including 45,000 lights on the Great Tree in the historic district.

