It’s hard to believe, ladies and gents, but it’s a fact — the holiday season is at our doorstep. Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and Christmas is following right on its heels.
As with most things, the Golden Isles really goes above and beyond when it comes to celebrating this magical time a year. From the Brunswick Christmas Parade to literally 1 million lights twinkling on Jekyll Island, there’s plenty to see to do this time of year. Read on to discover some of the festive fun planned for the holidays.
November
The Brunswick Annual Tree lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 in Queen Square in downtown Brunswick. Santa Claus will also be on hand. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
Holly Jolly Light Tours will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at Mosaic, Jekyll Island Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. It will travel through the historic district. Tickets are $25 per person. The tours will be held throughout the season. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit jekyllisland.com.
Jekyll Island will host its new Cold-Stunned Plunge at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 27 at the Beach Village and check in on the Village Green on Jekyll Island. The cost to register is $35 until Nov. 25. It is $40 the day of the race. There’s also a virtual option. For details, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/JekyllIsland/ColdStunnedPlunge.
December
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Leonard Piha, “Searching for the Inner Jew.” Piha will be on hand from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the center. It will focus on Jewish folk art ahead of the Hanukkah season. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Golden Isles Live will host ReVoiced in concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Adult season subscriptions are $75 and $20 for students. For more information, visit goldenisleslive.org.
Hofwyl-Broadfield will host its 41st annual Christmas Tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the historic site, 556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. The home will be decorated and Civil War reenactors will demonstrate cannon firings and camp life. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth. For details, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
The Golden Isles Community Messiah Choir will perform its annual rendition of Handel’s Messiah at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in downtown Brunswick. It will begin at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick and will proceed down Gloucester Street, ending at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Holly Jolly Jekyll Light Parade will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 beginning at the Corsair Beach Park. It will travel beachside through the parking lot. A variety of golf carts and vintage vehicles will be dressed in their holiday best and will travel around Jekyll Island. Santa will also be on hand. For details or to register to join the parade, visit jekyllisland.com/events-calendar.
The Cassina Garden Club will host its annual Christmas Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the historic tabby cabins, 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. A variety of holiday items including cakes, pies, breads and cookies will be available for purchase. The cabins will also be open for tours. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Glynn Visual Arts will host its annual Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. There will be a variety of vendors selling fine art, gifts, food and entertainment. It is free and open to the public. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Symphony of South Coastal Georgia will host a family Christmas concert featuring Terry Readdick at 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Adult tickets are $35 with children being admitted for $10. To purchase tickets, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Operation BedSpread is hosting a fundraiser called Holiday BEDlam from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 at Ziggy Mahoney’s on St. Simons Island. The nonprofit raises funds to purchase beds for local children in need. Tickets are $25. For details, visit operationbedspread.org.
The Moxie Craft Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick. A variety of local and area vendors will be selling their wares. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
The Grinch, a performance by Jill Stanford School of Dance, will be held at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Brunswick High School. There will be a 2 p.m. show Dec. 12. Admission is $12. Children 3 and under will be admitted for free if they can sit in a lap. For tickets, email jillstanforddancecenter.com.
Jekyll Island is hosting holiday fireworks at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. They can be viewed from Great Dunes Park. There will also be more than one million lights on the island with more than 200 additional holiday displays.
Jekyll Island will host a drive-in holiday movie series at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19 in the Convention Center parking lot. The film will be “Frosty the Snowman.” Santa will greet movie-goers prior to the film. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities’ annual rendition of “A Christmas Carol”, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 to 12 and 17 to 19. There will be a matinee performances at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All shows will be held at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St, Brunswick. Tickets are $10 for seniors and $15 for adults when purchased in advance with a membership. For nonmembers, the advance price is $15 for seniors and $20 for adults. When purchasing tickets at the door, prices will increase by $5; however, students with proper identification will always be admitted for $5. Those are available at goldenislesarts.org.