As a father, Ganten Kirby understandably wants the best for his children. The St. Simons resident has two kids and one on way, so when he heard that were local children without a bed to sleep in, he was stunned.
“It was really shocking,” Kirby conceded. “A good friend of mine told me about Operation Bed Spread and how there are children here without a bed to sleep in. I thought it was a really good cause, so I joined the board. I’ve been on it for about a year now.”
For Kirby, it proved a meaningful way to give back through a mission that delivers beds to needy families.
“It’s easy to give money to organizations but this is different. It’s tangible. You take a bed to a mother whose child previously didn’t have one ... it really makes an impact,” Kirby said.
Reese Carroll agrees. Since founding the nonprofit in 2012, he has seen firsthand how the lives of local children have been transformed by a simple mattress and bed frame.
“Operation Bed Spread started when I was mentoring a kid who was falling asleep in class. He didn’t have his own bed, so he couldn’t sleep at night. Getting an education is so important because it’s the only way for these kids to pull themselves out of their surroundings,” Carroll said.
Since founding the mission, which formally began at Carroll’s Bible study group, they have distributed 1,245 beds. The vast majority of them have gone to local children.
Knowing that, gives the group the strength to go forward, but each year, the need only grows. That is complicated by the fact that the cost of bed sets has greatly increased since the Operation Bed Spread began.
“When we started 10 years ago, a twin mattress and box spring cost $240 and now it’s $373. We love getting (bed) donations but most of them we cannot use. So we’re being much more selective with accepting mattresses,” he said. “It’s just expensive and time consuming to pick up things that we can’t use.”
One thing they can use — funds. The nonprofit holds two events each year, one in the fall and one in winter to help generate much needed monetary donations. At their fundraiser at Brogen’s South in August, Operation Bed Spread raised money to help them start the school year.
“It was awesome event, with the epic spike of COVID cases, we had a great turnout,” he said.
But with Christmas approaching, Operation Bed Spread is relying on another event, Holiday BEDlam, to help them meet the need. Carroll says the group has set a lofty goal of raising $40,000, which would allow the group to purchase 100 twin sets.
“We had 28 requests for beds in November and it’s just going to continue to rise until Christmas. Our goal is to get kids off the floor for Christmas,” he said.
To do that, they are hosting their Holiday BEDlam event from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 at Ziggy Mahoney’s on St. Simons Island. There will be entertainment courtesy of Backbeat Boulevard and food will be provided. Happy hour prices will also apply to beer and wine.
“Ziggy’s did a renovation and it’s super nice. We’re going to do a raffle of a 86-inch television. Entries will be $10 per ticket,” he said. “We’re also going to have a pool tournament with a trophy if folks would rather shoot pool.”
Tickets are $25 at the door. For details, visit operationbedspread.org or the group’s Facebook page.
Carroll is hopeful the community will once again step up to support this cause.
“Our board is so passionate about this,” he said. “Everybody has kids and we all think, ‘What if that was my child?’”