Do you have a heart of worship? Is worship something you offer to God with little thought or true commitment to one that you worship? The Bible portrays a God who is worthy of our full worship — complete devotion to our Glorious Creator and Savior. As a matter of fact, the first time the word worship is mentioned in the Old Testament, it comes at a high price.

Genesis 22 is a critical OT passage, the hallmark moment where Abraham is called by God to sacrifice his son Isaac. The chapter begins by saying, “It came to pass that God did test Abraham.” This request was truly a test for Abraham, a trying of his faith to prove his genuine love and devotion for God.

