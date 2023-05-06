Do you have a heart of worship? Is worship something you offer to God with little thought or true commitment to one that you worship? The Bible portrays a God who is worthy of our full worship — complete devotion to our Glorious Creator and Savior. As a matter of fact, the first time the word worship is mentioned in the Old Testament, it comes at a high price.
Genesis 22 is a critical OT passage, the hallmark moment where Abraham is called by God to sacrifice his son Isaac. The chapter begins by saying, “It came to pass that God did test Abraham.” This request was truly a test for Abraham, a trying of his faith to prove his genuine love and devotion for God.
God spoke to Abraham and said, “Take your son, your only son, Isaac, whom you love, and go to the region of Moriah. Sacrifice him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains I will tell you about” (Genesis 22:2). That is a pretty serious ask from God. In Abraham’s case, it was the thing most dear to him.
Many years before, God had promised Abraham that his descendants would be as numerous as the stars, and he would become a great nation and all the nations of the earth would be blessed through him. Isaac represented God’s promise to Abraham. And now God said, “Give me your son. Sacrifice him as a burnt offering to me.” This is actually the first time the word love is used in the Bible as it talks about the love a father has for his only son — and yet the father is being asked to sacrifice the son. Does this sound familiar? It points to the ultimate act of love when God would give his one and only son as a sacrifice for the sins of the world.
God didn’t ask of Abraham anything he wasn’t willing to do himself.
Abraham set out with his servants and his sons to Mt. Moriah where he would ultimately put Isaac upon the altar. One morning, Abraham arose and said to his servants, “Stay here with the donkey while I and the boy go over there. We will worship and then we will come back to you” (Gen. 22:5)
Now here is the first use of the word worship. Abraham was taking his son to offer him unto the Lord. Abraham didn’t use the word sacrifice though. He said he was going to worship. He trusted that God knew best, and he was therefore willing to give God his best. The word worship used here means to bow down and prostrate oneself before God.
What does this tell you about biblical worship? Worship is about God first. True worship means that nothing should come first before God in our lives. That’s what this story is about. This is what God was testing Abraham about. God wanted to know, “Is there anything else before me, even the son I have given you?”
True worship comes from a heart that says, God, there is nothing I will hold back from you. You have full access to my life.” True worship involves sacrifice. It means we will give to God whatever he asks of us. It is so easy to sing songs and go to a worship service. That requires nothing from us but an hour of our morning.
No, the first time worship is used in the Bible, it is not used to describe an hour-long church service. It is not used to describe somebody singing some songs. Worship is used to describe the act of a man who would put God first before everything. Worship was used to describe a man who would hold nothing back from God.
So maybe that is where true worship begins. Maybe anything short of that is just lip service. If God would give His Son Jesus for us, is there anything we should withhold from Him?
Worship! God first before everything! Hold nothing back from Him! Worship! And that’s the Word.