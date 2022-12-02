Traditions are always front and center during the holiday season. That is certainly true of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation. Formerly the Dent family home, it was built in 1850s, becoming a state park in 1979.

For almost all of that time, a Christmas program has been a popular part of the annual calendar.

More from this section

Brunswick High shooter threat was a hoax

Brunswick High shooter threat was a hoax

Law enforcement personnel flocked to Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning after receiving calls about an active shooter, apparently one of numerous hoaxes that unfolded on school campuses regionally, statewide and across the country.

Handel's 'Messiah' to kick off season

Handel's 'Messiah' to kick off season

Gail Rivard had her first brush with Handel’s “Messiah” in college, but little did she know that the masterpiece, originally penned in 1741, would become an ongoing part of her life.