Traditions are always front and center during the holiday season. That is certainly true of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation. Formerly the Dent family home, it was built in 1850s, becoming a state park in 1979.
For almost all of that time, a Christmas program has been a popular part of the annual calendar.
“I know that we’ve been doing it since 1980,” said Bill Giles, the historic site’s manager. “We didn’t have it in 2020, but we’ve had it every other year. We had to change it up a little bit because of COVID, but it’s been pretty much the same.”
This year, the event is back to its full glory. Hofwyl-Broadfield will host its annual Christmas Tour from 6 to 9 p.m. today and Saturday at the site, 5556 US Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick.
The evening tours will feature a number of elements that would be familiar to the original owners. The main house has been decked out in festive red ribbons and garland courtesy of members of the Glynn County Garden Club Council (Blythe Island Garden Club, Magnolia Garden Club, Urbana Garden Club) as well as Sea Oats Garden Club.
Inside, there will be a warm glow of holiday cheer with piping hot wassail and cookies.
“We have to guess on some things, but we always portray it as is a pre-Civil War Christmas. We imagine what would have happened back in those days,” he said. “One thing that we do know is that George Dent (the original owner) was the commander of the Glynn County militia unit. They would have gotten together for a Christmas party type of event. They’d have a winter muster which is what we do here with reenactors.”
That will be Company A, 26th Georgia Volunteer Infantry, as they re-enact a muster of the Glynn County Guards and Brunswick Rifles militia units. They will be firing cannons which shoot flames more than 100 feet from the barrels.
But period interpreters won’t be the only ones dressed in their best. Santa Claus will also make an appearance. Guests will be able to take pictures of Santa with the children in his specially decorated room. While it’s clearly a busy time of year for Kris Kringle, he always signs on to visit coastal Georgia for both nights of the special tour. That means a lot to the guests who stop in each year.
“A lot of people come out year after year. They know we always have it the first weekend in December,” Giles said.