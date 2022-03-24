The Spanish moss whispered in the soft breeze. Throughout the expansive 1,200 acres of the Hofwyl-Broadfield Historic Site, there was a sense of quiet, as well as renewal. Green leaves glistened in the spring sunshine and birds sang in the trees.
It was the perfect place to spend a cool afternoon, a rare opportunity in the traditionally toasty South. And many folks are taking advantage and doing just that, while letting their little ones enjoy a treasure hunt.
Through April 24th, the landmark is hosting an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt around the grounds. Colorful eggs peek out from a bushes and dangle from tree limbs. Youngsters can grab their baskets and participate in the hunt from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
Guests will receive a map with instructions and clues, which lead to a secret phrase. After completing the hunt, children can repeat the phrase to the ranger at the museum and receive a prize bag filled with goodies. Participants can receive extra prizes for taking a selfie at one of the clue locations. While the hunt is geared primarily to children, all ages can enjoy the wholesome fun.
But that’s not the only excitement that’s happening on the grounds this spring. Another beloved event is also returning — Albert Fendig’s 10th Anniversary Plein Air Affair.
This annual event, honoring Albert Fendig, is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at the site. The public is encouraged to come out to watch area artists paint pieces of the historic location. Artists are also welcome to join the event. The admission price is $25 per entry and will include a catered lunch. The painters will also have the option to enter into a traveling show that will move between locations through the fall. The exhibit will begin at the Horton Gallery at the Brunswick hospital in May. It will move to the McIntosh Art Association in Darien for June and July. In August, it will be housed at the Golden Isles Welcome Center on St. Simons Island. Finally, it will return to Hofwyl-Broadfield auditorium in September.
Park tickets are available at the door. Regular adult admission is $8; $7 for seniors (62 and over); and $5 for Youth (6 to 17). Children ages 5 and under will be admitted for free.