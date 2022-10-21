102122_hofwyl1
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation dates back to the antebellum era and boasts, tons of history ... any maybe a few ghosts. The historic site is currently hosting a Ghosts and Legends Tour as well as a fall scavenger hunt for visitors.

 Lindsey Adkison

Hofwyl-Broadfield has tour guides who can explain all the known history of the antebellum rice plantation that became a thriving dairy operation before it was a state historic site.

Three days this month, the guides will talk about some inexplicable things in the Ghosts and Legends Tour.

