Hofwyl-Broadfield has tour guides who can explain all the known history of the antebellum rice plantation that became a thriving dairy operation before it was a state historic site.
Three days this month, the guides will talk about some inexplicable things in the Ghosts and Legends Tour.
People from employees to volunteers to visitors have seen and heard some eerie things, site manager Bill Giles said. He could dismiss it as vivid imaginations except …
“I’ve been there 15 years, and I’ve seen and heard some things,’’ he said, and some people he trusts implicitly have related their own experiences that raise the hair on the back of the neck.
One apparition is a Yuletide-loving woman in white that has been seen in the fields near the plantation house.
“She is seen a lot during our Christmas programs,’’ he said.
Giles saw her in 2010 and the last sighting he’s aware of was in 2019.
“They said they saw a lady in a white dress floating across the field,’’ he said.
There is also supposedly a little boy who still lives in the creaky two-story plantation house.
The tour begins with a walk under the centuries-old live oaks hung with Spanish moss as an interpreter relates the site’s history. In addtion to stories of the supernatural, the tour will include tales of the history of the five-generations that lived on Hofwyl and of the African Americans who worked there in slavery and freedom.
The 90-minute tours start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday nights up until Thanksgiving. Admission is $20, and registration is required because the number of participants is limited. The cap is necessary because the tour includes the interior of the plantation house.
Registration may be made by calling 912-264-7333.
Participants should wear comfortable shoes and bring insect repellent.
There is another way to enjoy the site with a scavenger hunt from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
There are 12 stops decorated for Halloween and the harvest season and at each stop participants receive a letter clue. The hunt has an emphasis on agriculture in keeping with the plantation’s history, and when the hunt is done hunters who arrange the 12 letters to spell out a solution will receive a prize, Giles said.
Also, one of the modern buildings has been decorated as a haunted house, he said.
Anyone who wants to complete the scavenger should begin by 4 p.m. because the park closes at 5.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation is off U.S. 17 about a mile east of Interstate 95 Exit 42.