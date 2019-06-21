It’s no secret that children today are glued to one type of screen or another. If it’s not an iPhone or iPad, it’s games hooked to the television.
And certainly it’s not just the younger generation, people of all ages find themselves staring daily into devices.
But for youngsters, it can be particularly detrimental in that it can keep them from unplugging to explore the world. That’s something that Bill Giles hopes to rectify. The site manager of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in Brunswick aims to get students up and out through excursions offered on the property.
One of those that occurs annually is the Junior Ranger program. Originally a statewide initiative started several years ago, the program is now tailored to fit this particular location.
“We started off with a Junior Ranger book that was kind of generic and made to be used statewide. Both North and South Georgia got the same booklet so we didn’t have anything specific to our site,” he said.
“It’s designed to get students outdoors and help them learn about the history of our site and the history of the whole state … the trees, birds, marsh lands, all kinds of things.”
That changed recently and now the books are reflective of the uniqueness of the location. Originally a rice plantation owned by the Brailsford and later Dent families, the site has a plantation house surrounded by acres upon acres of woodland.
“Our new books talk about the rice plantation and how the rice was cultivated, as well as other things that were grown here,” he said.
“We talk about the different things from the plantation house and the marsh.”
Rangers will take participants throughout the property, exposing participants to a number of plants and places. The program is designed so that it can be completed by individual children or groups. When they present a completed workbook to park staff, they get a badge in recognition.
There are three upcoming Junior Ranger days in the program. They will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 6, Aug. 3 and Aug. 31. The cost is $5. The cost for adult entry to the site is $8 and $7 for seniors.
Giles reminds participants that they should be prepared to be outdoors in the Georgia summer.
“Bring water, insect repellent and sunscreen. We will be inside most of the time with AC but will also be walking on the trails at some point,” he said.
The program is certainly one that covers all bases. Giles hopes that the diversity will engage youngsters and help to grow their interest in the past.
“History is important to remember. It’s important to be really grounded in history, especially your local history. I think we think about history happening other places and not here but we have a lot of it,” he said.
“And it’s not just history that we talk about but also nature. We have over 1,200 acres here. If young people don’t develop a love of nature early, they probably won’t.”