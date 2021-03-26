With the coronavirus pandemic still hovering, the prospect of five kids diving for the same egg prompted Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation to turn its big one-day Easter egg hunt into an event spanning two months.
The state historic site opted for a scavenger hunt through April 30 which includes prizes. It has been so successful, site manager Bill Giles said, the park may never return to its once popular event.
With 10 operating days left until Easter Sunday, Giles said the park had at least 100 participants in the scavenger hunt on the grounds of the antebellum plantation including 40 on March 20.
There were only a few Sunday, however, because of the strong winds and sometimes stinging rain from a nor’easter, he said.
Those who find the sites and objects in the scavenger hunt win prize bags with 10 eggs with toys inside, Giles said. The objects of the hunt are laid out with simple instructions and a map with clues.
On that biggest day, Giles said, “We ran out of prize bags and to make up some new ones.”
Luckily, they had enough prizes on hand, he said.
Anyone who takes a selfie at a clue location and gives the park permission to put it on social media wins an additional prize.
But Giles said the success is not only because of eager, young visitors.
“It’s not just kids. The first participants were a couple in the their 60s,’’ he said, and a group of female hunters had two women in the 70s and another in her 80s.
Even when the need to social distance for the pandemic ends, which prompted the scavenger hunt in the first place, Giles said the park is likely to stick with it because of its popularity.
Also, it is a very effective educational tool, which is one of the purposes of state historic sites, Giles said.
Hofwyl-Broadfield is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
The park is at 5556 U.S. Highway 17 North at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Georgia 99. The intersection is one mile east of Exit 42 off Interstate 95.
Admission costs are $8 for adults, $7.50 for those 62 and older, $5 for those 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and younger. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit the website gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.