The foot hits the gas. The radio comes to life. The open two-seater car transports passengers back in time — a “Back to the Future” Jekyll Island special.
A flash of light reveals a beach where visitors socialize, walk and drive in small red vehicles. One visitor playfully chases another. It appears to be everyone’s carefree summer vacation, where adults mingle and children play.
The pedal lifts. Feet hit the pavement. The stagnant wheels reveal reality — an immersive experience at the Jekyll Island’s Modaic Museum.
In this experience, museum visitors can step into a historic Red Bug Motorcar, trigger the radio by pushing the pedal and see old videos of the island displayed on monitor screens.
Through each exhibit, visitors can see snippets of Jekyll Island’s history, featuring Native Americans, English and Spanish colonists, French immigrants who fled the French Revolution, enslaved Africans and African Americans, and Northern millionaires.
Along with other stories, the museum highlights the DuBignon family. Christophe DuBignon, fleeing the French Revolution, purchased property on the island, and many years later, in 1879, his descendant John Eugene DuBignon helped transform the island into a private hunting club. Nine years later, the exclusive Jekyll Island Club became a retreat for families that represented one-sixth of the world’s wealth.
The historical artifacts and stories come from the descendants of Jekyll Island Club members and workers. The mastermind behind the displays is curator Andrea Marroquin.
“It’s really amazing how the island has touched so many people, nationalities and cultures over the years,” Marroquin said. “History is relevant to our past, present and future, so history matters and the stories matter.”
She says one of the most interesting pieces is a very detailed costume ball gown worn by Constance Jennings, daughter of Walter Jennings, the president of the National Fuel Gas Company.
Although the collections in the main gallery generally stay the same, the lobby exhibit changes periodically. The current lobby exhibit of “Jekyll-opoly” shares the island’s connection with the Morgan family, telling the story of how J.P. Morgan Jr. inspired the Mr. Monopoly character.
The next lobby exhibit will present stories from the Civil Rights Movement. Those with stories, photos or memorabilia of the island during the Civil Rights Movement may have the opportunity to contribute to the exhibit and are encouraged to reach out to the museum.
Founder Tallu Fish first opened the Jekyll Island Museum in 1954, when a drawbridge connected the island to the public. The museum operated out of Indian Mound Cottage and has changed tremendously since then, Marroquin said.
The renovated and reimagined space opened in 2019, changing its name to Mosaic, Jekyll Island Museum.
“It’s a really fun way to experience different pieces of our past. … There’s always something different to explore around every corner,” Marroquin said.
The museum also offers historic tours that guide visitors through the Jekyll Island Club and the National Historic Districts. The tours include the Mid-Century Modern Architecture Tour, the Landmark Trolley Tour and A Bridge to the Past: Hollybourne Cottage and Faith Chapel Tours.
In the Living History Presents program, guests can engage with historical characters played by actors. Upcoming performances will feature Jekyll Island Club Superintendent Ernest Grob and Kate Brown, the Macy Family Governess, in August, and, in September, JP Morgan Jr., the millionaire son of JP Morgan.
“Our (living history) staff is very talented. … They research and know everything they can about that person, and they truly embody them. It’s really a cool way to experience history,” said Kathryn Hearn, a spokesperson for the Jekyll Island Authority.
The Gilded Age Ghosts & Ghouls after-dark experience is offered in October and features ghost stories from historic district staff members as they visit the historic homes by trolley.
The museum is currently constructing an outdoor classroom that will provide a space for annual and seasonal programming and events.
Admission can be purchased in person at the museum. Tickets are $10, or $8 for children under 13 and free for children under 4.
To purchase tickets for a historic tour, visit jekyllisland.com.