The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Home Front Museum with a collection of presentations in the Chautauqua Lecture Series: World War II Home Front Experiences — Here and Abroad.
Author Donald Miller will conduct the first lecture, “Over There: The British Home Front during World War II,” at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. The lecture will also be available via live stream.
Miller’s presentation will describe how Britain was impacted by World War II and explain how the British held up under the Blitz and through food shortages. He says the talk will explore the realities of the war by sharing stories from interviews he conducted while he was writing his book, “Masters of the Air.” One of the main themes, he says, is depicting how the British maintained their humanity during the war.
“Bombing is brutal business, and it’s the business of killing, and it can dehumanize everybody involved,” Miller said.
His book shows the organic history of the air force by depicting crewmen, plane repairmen, fliers, locals, officers and Germans under the bombs. The pilots, he says, were just regular guys. Many of whom had just gotten married or had children.
“Your chances of surviving were about one in three or four at the beginning, so if you’re flying 25 missions, your odds of surviving are zero,” Miller said. “And they knew that.”
Miller said the pilots saw killing up close. They would constantly experience planes blowing up, many with friends inside. He said their families and pubs kept them sane when they weren’t flying.
“We’ll never have an air war like that … again,” Miller said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s a once-in-a-history thing, and I think it deserves to be remembered.”
Throughout the lecture series, presenters will show the dramatic differences in wartime experiences for Britain, the U.S. and France.
“By exploring the differences between the American, British and French home fronts, we can deepen our understanding of the hardships that citizens of each country went through and further appreciate the strength of the alliance that helped to win World War II,” says Allison Dupuis, a spokesperson for the historical society.
Dupuis said the World War II Home Front Museum has educated guests about Glynn County’s contribution to the war effort. This series expands on this by sharing the overall history of the American war effort and the Allied forces.
Along with Miller’s lecture, the series will feature historian Robert Citino’s “Cradle of Victory: The American South in World War II” on Aug. 24; Clay Jenkinson’s portrayal of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer on Sept. 7; and Lynne Olson’s “The Forgotten Women of the French Resistance” on Sept. 14.