The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Home Front Museum with a collection of presentations in the Chautauqua Lecture Series: World War II Home Front Experiences — Here and Abroad.

Author Donald Miller will conduct the first lecture, “Over There: The British Home Front during World War II,” at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. The lecture will also be available via live stream.

