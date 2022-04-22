Summer time is when the Golden Isles truly shines. And the Coastal Georgia Historical Society has plenty of programming to share some knowledge along with seasonal good times.
First up, the society will host Pulitzer Prize winning author and journalist Rick Atkinson. He will offer a lecture at 5 p.m. May 6 at the Cloister on Sea Island. He will discuss his most recent book, “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777.” It is the first volume of a trilogy about the American Revolution.
“We are excited to host an author who is widely recognized as being at the top of his field. Mr. Atkinson, a superb researcher and writer, describes events in such rich detail that one feels transported to another time and place,” Mimi Rogers, curator of the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, said.
“His book, ‘The British are Coming,’ adds another dimension to our understanding of the nation’s founders and also vividly portrays the experiences of ordinary soldiers and patriots during the American Revolution.”
From the battles at Lexington and Concord in 1775 to Trenton and Princeton in 1777, Atkinson describes the conflict in intricate detail, conveying the importance of geography and the perseverance of the leaders. He also explores the personalities of historical figures, including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and Nathanael Greene.
One unique element of Atkinson’s storytelling is his ability to look at various perspectives. Case in point, the narrative is also told from the British viewpoint, which Atkinson’s was able to pull together by accessing the Georgian Papers of the Royal Archives at Windsor Castle in England. These include King George III’s private correspondence from the 1770s, much of which has not been publicly released.
The lecture is free of charge for historical society members and $25 for non-members. It will also be available via livestream. Registration is required by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Atkinson’s talk will kickoff summer events for the society. It will be followed by its popular concert series, A Little Light Music, which begins the third week of May. The classic Motown band, the Tams, will open the take to the stage at 7 p.m. May 15 on the lawn of the St. Simons Island lighthouse.
If the name sounds familiar, that’s because they’ve been around for more than 50 years. The group is also well-known for its hits such hits as “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,” along with four other number one songs.
Attendees can bring their family, friends and a picnic meal to enjoy the oceanfront evening. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children under 12 and Keepers of the Light are admitted free of charge.
No cash will be accepted at the event and tickets are non-refundable. Tickets may be purchased in advance in the Lighthouse Museum Store or on the Society’s website, coastalgeorgiahistory.org. If purchasing a ticket online, attendees must produce a receipt at the ticket gate the evening of the concert to receive an admission sticker.
Schedule of performances:
• June 12 — The Michael Stacey Band — this group is a high-energy country band that plays classic rock, Southern rock, Motown and various other genres.
• July 10 — Mainstream Band — a dynamic group from Valdosta, the band plays hits from Southern rock and classic rock, along with favorites from the 50s to the 2000s.
• Sept. 4 — Sounds of Motown — The Sensational Sounds of Motown have been in the business for more than 20 years. The band is comprised of six veteran musicians with an impressive list of touring and performance credits. Their set lists include music from all of the Motown legends.