A historical site is not normally the place you look for a cookbook.
But that’s just where you’ll find “Meals & Memories of Hofwyl Plantation.” It’s much, much more than a cookbook, however.
Yes, the book does have many food recipes — over 250 of them, by Stephanie Giles’ count — but also within its pages can be found a trove of mixtures from panaceas for ailments such as diarrhea, diphtheria and drunkenness to instructions to make whitewash, furniture cleaner and marble polish.
As a whole, it’s close to half a cookbook and half a history book, explained Giles, a member of the Friends of Hofwyl Plantation, the group responsible for researching and publishing the book. As one does when researching a historical piece, this one started with dust old records.
“The first thing we had to do was get all the recipes from the archives, and we scanned every one of them,” Giles said. “Then we had about six different people (all members of the Friends of Hofwyl Plantation) working on it, each one got a handful of recipes.”
Some of the source material originated as far back as the early 1800s, and the handwriting ranges from barely legible to gorgeous — a testament to the penmanship education members of the family would have received.
The family itself, those who recorded the recipes found within, is a big part of the book. Many of the pages hold original archive photos that have not been commercially published before, along with stories from and about the household staff, servants, workers and pets down to the family’s fine China and oak trees, Giles said.
One also gets a good look at the very rural culture of the time period, said Linda Hlozanski, another member of the Friends of Hofwyl.
“They learned how to turn every fruit into liquor,” Hlozanski said. “And you can see the regional influence. There’s a lot of seafood recipes.”
The book contains an entire section devoted to rice dishes, which were prevalent on the antebellum rice plantation.
More signs of the times in which the recipes were written can be seen in the way food was prepared. Hofwyl’s past residents used old methods of preserving their own meat, as they wouldn’t have had refrigerators for much of the plantation’s history and couldn’t simply make a quick trip to the supermarket to stock up on beef, pork and chicken. Spices — particularly salt — play a big role.
“You’re talking about 150 years of people cooking there, with and without refrigerators,” Hlozanski said. “They did things we don’t do anymore, and used things we don’t use anymore.”
That last statement might have been underselling it, said Giles.
The family didn’t use the same standardized measurements we use in the kitchen today — no teaspoons, quarter cups or ounces.
“It was stuff that would just make us go ‘Excuse me, I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Giles said.
One such measurement is a “walnut” of butter. It’s actually a walnut-sized piece of butter, which translates to about an ounce. One that was less logical was a “Jill,” or roughly half a cup.
“A wineglass means about a quarter cup,” Giles said. “There’s a peck, about two gallons. This one I’m not sure about (how to pronounce), it’s a ‘pottle.’ That’s about two quarts. Then there’s a dram and a scant.”
The Friends of Hofwyl did the legwork for any would-be chefs, she said, and the book includes conversion tables for all such measurements.
Among the group’s favorites is Artillery Punch, a Civil War-era punch that calls for brandy, whisky, rum, lemon juice, tea, wine, cherries and brown sugar. After letting it sit for two weeks, the recipe calls for bottles of Champagne and ice right before serving.
“It was smooth too, which was a problem. It was so smooth it would knock you off your feet,” Giles said.
Some suggested translating all the recipes for a modern audience, but Friends of Hofwyl were adamant the book should focus on historical accuracy.
“We specifically said ‘Do not spell check it,’ because we wanted it to be original,’” Giles said.
Giles and Hlozanski didn’t want to give away all the book’s secrets, but offered up one recipe that should be a good fit for any Christmas or New Year spread:
Hofwyl Nut Cake
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar
1 cup milk
3 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
4 eggs, beaten
2 cups chopped nuts
Directions: Beat softened butter and sugar until creamy. Add milk and eggs. Sift flour and baking powder together and stir into mixture. Add 1 cup of nuts into batter and mix well.
Pour batter into two greased 8- or 9-inch round cake pans and bake in a preheated oven at 350 – 375 degrees until golden brown. Add remaining cup of nuts to your favorite icing then frost the cake.
The book, titled “Meals & Memories of Hofwyl Plantation,” is available in the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation visitor center for $34.99. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for the month of December and Tuesday through Sunday beginning in January.
For more information, call the visitors center at 912-264-7333.