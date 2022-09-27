Parenting is probably one of the toughest jobs you’ll ever love. From conception onward, you strive to make decisions that ensure your child grows strong and healthy. When children are young, it’s easier to provide a healthy environment, but as they grow and begin to make decisions on their own, it becomes challenging to ensure they make healthy choices.

“One of our most important duties as a parent is instilling healthy habits, such as a well-balanced diet and regular exercise,” says Jacob K. LeBas, M.D., board-certified pediatrician with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pediatrics in Brunswick.

More from this section