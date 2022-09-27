Parenting is probably one of the toughest jobs you’ll ever love. From conception onward, you strive to make decisions that ensure your child grows strong and healthy. When children are young, it’s easier to provide a healthy environment, but as they grow and begin to make decisions on their own, it becomes challenging to ensure they make healthy choices.
“One of our most important duties as a parent is instilling healthy habits, such as a well-balanced diet and regular exercise,” says Jacob K. LeBas, M.D., board-certified pediatrician with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pediatrics in Brunswick.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, childhood obesity affects one in five children and adolescents in the United States. It’s important to catch childhood obesity timely as obesity-related problems, such as heart disease, diabetes and breathing problems, can develop very early on.
“In addition to physical health concerns, childhood obesity can also lead to poor self-esteem and depression if a child experiences teasing or bullying by their peers,” adds Angela P. Highbaugh-Battle, M.D., board-certified pediatrician with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pediatrics in St. Marys.
Body Mass Index (BMI) is used to measure body fat in adults. In children, “Pediatricians look at other aspects, such as growth percentile, height and development,” Dr. LeBas explains.
While Dr. LeBas states there are no hard guidelines for determining obesity in children, if weight interferes with normal activities (play, sports, sleep, socialization), or if you’re not sure if your child’s weight is normal, talk to your pediatrician.
“The conversation may be awkward, but don’t put it off. Obesity doesn’t just lead to heart disease and diabetes; it can interfere with puberty,” says Dr. Highbaugh-Battle. Agreeing with his colleague, Dr. LeBas adds, “Hormonal changes don’t start until the body reaches a certain fat percentage. In girls, fat cells produce the hormone estrogen, which can initiate early puberty. And in underweight girls, puberty can be delayed.”
Eight Steps to Healthy Weight
Is your child too heavy to be healthy? Follow these suggestions from Dr. LeBas, and you’ll improve the health of your entire family:
• Encourage physical activity. “Anything you can do to get kids moving helps—whether that’s sports, walking the dog or running around the block.”
• Practice portion control. You don’t have to withhold every treat. “Instead of grabbing an entire bag of chips, pour a smaller portion into a bowl. And don’t eat while watching TV. It’s easy to implement small changes once you see results.”
• Eat more fruits and vegetables. Nutrition starts in the grocery store. Replace high calorie, sugary, starchy, salty, highly processed foods with nutritious alternatives. Try apple slices, baby carrots, raisins, and small quantities of nuts or fruits. You can also add dark leafy greens processed with low-calorie milk or nut milk into a smoothie.
• Skip the empty-calorie soda. Wean kids off soda by providing fruit-infused, sugar-free water, or real fruit juice that is diluted.
• Set limits on screen time. Video games, social media, texting and watching TV contribute to a sedentary lifestyle. “The key to getting older kids on board is explaining the importance of these changes and getting them involved in decision making.”
• Sleep well. Make sure your kids get enough sleep. Studies show that sleep deficiencies can lead to overeating and other issues. With night owl teens, explain how sleep affects things they care about – school or sports performance, appearance, growth and mood (moody people are less likely to win friends).
• Minimize emotional eating. If your child stress-eats, help them find other outlets to deal with emotions. “Go for a walk, call a friend, write in a journal or do an art project.”
• Model healthy behavior. Kids won’t embrace healthy habits if parents don’t set a good example. Limit your own screen time, eat healthy, exercise regularly and find healthy ways to relieve stress.
These steps require commitment, but your child’s future depends on it. “Obesity can be a lifelong issue. Getting good habits in place when children are young can lead to a happier, healthier, longer life,” says Dr. LeBas.
“Try to make it a family affair. One of the best approaches to reduce childhood obesity is for the entire family to improve their eating and exercise habits,” adds Dr. Highbaugh-Battle.
